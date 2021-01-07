PINE LAKE TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF CANDIDACY FILING
Notice is hereby given that affidavits of candidacy may be filed with the Town Clerk beginning Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Filing will close January 12, 2021 at 5PM. Filing Fee is $2.00. Offices to be filled at the March 9, 2021 Annual Election are: One Supervisor (3-year term) One Treasurer (2-year term). Please call: 320-233-7232 to make arrangements to file for office.
Stephanie Lee, Clerk
Town Clerk
Published in the Askov American on December 17, 24, 2020
