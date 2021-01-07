NOTICE OF 

POMROY TOWNSHIP 

FILING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Pomroy Township, Kanabec County, State of Minnesota, that filing for town offices will be held for the two-week period, beginning December 29, 2020. Affidavits of Candidacy shall be filed with the Town Clerk (or designee) at 3099 Uniform Street, Brook Park, MN  55007, for the office of supervisor 3-year term and for the office of Treasurer 2-year term between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. beginning December 29, 2020 and ending January 12, 2021 at 5 p.m. The clerk will be available on January 12, 2021 from 1 – 5 p.m.

Offices to be elected at the March 9, 2021 Annual Election.

Dated this 14th day of December, 2020.

Renee Petersen, Clerk, Pomroy Township

3099 Uniform St,

Brook Park, MN  55007

Ph. 218-391-8325

Published in the Hinckley News on December 17, 24, 2020

