STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-20-91
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Steven Hayes Johnson,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Alaine Morgan Johnson Westra, whose address is 531 Bluff Road NW, Rochester, Minnesota 55901 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days for the Date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-01) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: December 14, 2020
/s/ Mychael Walter
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Applicant
Name: Carl F. Anderson
Firm: Anderson Law Firm
Street: 1812 2nd Street SW, Suite B
City, State, Zip: Rochester, Minnesota 55902
Attorney License No: 0201005
Telephone: 507-536-93933
FAX: 507-536-9391
Email: carl@carlandersonlaw.com
(Published in the Hinckley News January 7, 14, 2021)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.