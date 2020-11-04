STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-20-73
Estate of Howard Hodena, Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated July 8, 1980. The Registrar accepted the application and informally appointed John J. Hodena, whose address is 50482 Fox Rd, Hinckley, MN 55037, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedent’s estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative
or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: October 23, 2020
BY THE COURT
Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
BJERKE LAW OFFICES, LLC
Michael L. Bjerke
MN# 237218
210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2727
Facsimile: 320-629-0009
e-mail: mike@bjerkelawoffices.com
ATTORNEY FOR JOHN J. HODENA
Attorney For Personal Represenative
Published in the Hinckley News
November 5, 12, 2020
