STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-20-75
Estate of Diane M. Cook, Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated March 16, 2007,
(“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Russell J. Cook, whose address is 14750
Tigua Road, Pine City, MN, 55063. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment
as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections
are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: November 2, 2020
BY THE COURT
Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Paul D. Funke
Hansen Dordell
3900 Northwoods Drive, Suite 250
St. Paul, MN, 55112
Attorney License No: 0395366
Telephone: (651) 332-8710
FAX: (651) 332-8770
Email: funke hansendordell.com
Published in the Hinckley News
November 5, 12, 2020
