NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON
PROPOSED LIBRARY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
CITY OF SANDSTONE
COUNTY OF PINE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held before the City Council of Sandstone on the 20th day of October, 2021, in the City Hall located at 119 – 4th Street at 6:00 p.m. to consider the proposed Library Improvement Project. This will be an informational meeting to discuss the proposed Library Improvement Project, including economic and environmental impacts, service area, alternatives to the project, and potential funding sources, including USDA Rural Development. All residents and property owners within the City of Sandstone are encouraged to attend.
Anyone desiring to be heard with reference to the above action may be heard at this meeting. If you are unable to attend the hearing but wish to comment, you may submit a written letter to City Administrator, City of Sandstone, 119 Fourth Street, P.O. Box 641, Sandstone, MN 55072 or submit an email to administrator@sandstonemn.com.
Dated this 30th day of September, 2021.
SIGNED BY:
Kathy George,
City Administrator
Published in the Pine County Courier Oct. 7, 14, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.