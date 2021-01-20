PUBLIC NOTICE
ARNA TOWNSHIP
PINE COUNTY
STATE OF MINNESOTA
Adoption of Ordinance No. 2021-1
AN ORDINANCE DEFINING NUISANCES, PROHIBITING THEIR CREATION OR MAINTENANCE AND PROVIDING FOR ABATEMENT AND PENALTIES FOR VIOLATION THEREOF
The Arna Township Board of Supervisors for the Town of Arna, Pine County, Minnesota, hereby ordains that on the 13th day of January, 2021 adopted Ordinance # 2021-1. Due to the lengthy content of the Ordinance, a brief Summary follows:
Section 1.States the purpose of the ordinance.
Section 2.Defines public nuisances.
Section 3. Defines public nuisances affecting health.
Section 4. Defines public nuisances affecting morals and decency.
Section 5. Defines public nuisances affecting peace and safety, including any motor vehicle not stored within a fully enclosed permanent structure and which: 1) does not have a valid license; or 2) is inoperable.
Section 6. Addresses the storage of personal property.
Section 7. Adopts Minn. Stat. 463.15 through 463.261 by reference.
Section 8. Makes the owner and tenant responsible for any violation of this ordinance.
Section 9. Omitted.
Section 10. Authorizes the Town Board, the Pine County Sheriff, or a designated Enforcement Officer to enforce the ordinance and provides authority to inspect premises pursuant to a search warrant.
Section 11. Authorizes the Enforcement Officer to issue an order of abatement when a nuisance is discovered requiring the nuisance to be abated within a time period not exceeding thirty (30) days and provides for emergency abatement, and authorizes the Township to initiate a court proceeding to abate the nuisance.
Section 12. Makes the owner of property containing a nuisance personally liable for the Township’s cost of abatement, including administrative costs and attorney fees, and authorizes special assessment or certification to the owner’s property taxes of such cost when prompt payment is not made.
Section 13. Makes it a misdemeanor to violate this ordinance.
Section 14. Declares every section of this ordinance as severable from other sections.
Section 15. The ordinance is effective upon passage and publication.
Section 16. Repeals all prior conflicting ordinance provisions.
Cheryl Wickham – Arna Township Clerk
Published in the Pine County Courier January 21, 202
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.