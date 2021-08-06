PUBLIC NOTICEBurlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF)
Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway proposes to install a 140-ft-tall communications tower in their railroad right-of-way in Hinckley, MN at (latitude, longitude)
46.016122, -92.937780, which will be licensed through the Federal Communications Commission(FCC). As part of its responsibilities assigned by FCC for compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), BNSF invites the public to notify BNSF of any effects the placement of this tower may have on properties listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, or any concerns the public may have with regard to the potential impact the tower may have on natural and cultural resources subject to NEPA or NHPA review and consideration. Please direct your comments to Ian Waters at HDR,
10450 Holmes Rd, Suite 600, Kansas City, MO 64131 or ian.waters@hdrinc.com. Comments must be received within 10 days of this notice.
Published in the Hinckley News August 5, 2021
