Public Notice

North Pine Area

Hospital District

The North Pine Area Hospital District will have a regular board meeting on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Askov Community Center in Askov, MN or Via Zoom.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81172007061?pwd=ZVE0dUF5RzZKWXZ1N0UxS3F1WE4ydz09

Meeting ID: 811 7200 7061

Passcode: 713820

One tap mobile is:

1-312-626-6799 US

Published in the Pine County Courier Sept.23, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.