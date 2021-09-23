Public Notice
North Pine Area
Hospital District
The North Pine Area Hospital District will have a regular board meeting on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Askov Community Center in Askov, MN or Via Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81172007061?pwd=ZVE0dUF5RzZKWXZ1N0UxS3F1WE4ydz09
Meeting ID: 811 7200 7061
Passcode: 713820
One tap mobile is:
1-312-626-6799 US
Published in the Pine County Courier Sept.23, 2021
