North Pine Area
Hospital District
The North Pine Area Hospital District will have a regular board meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Askov Community Center with a option to join the meeting via conference call starting at 6:30. Phone Number:1-301-715-8592
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86728150404?pwd=N25ROVFld1ZZVFIvK0U0TWFCWHdZZz09
Meeting ID: 867 2815 0404
Passcode: 522214
(Published in the Hinckley News September 17, 2020)
