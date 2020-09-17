Public Notice

North Pine Area

Hospital District

The North Pine Area Hospital District will have a regular board meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Askov Community Center with a option to join the meeting via conference call starting at 6:30. Phone Number:1-301-715-8592

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86728150404?pwd=N25ROVFld1ZZVFIvK0U0TWFCWHdZZz09

Meeting ID: 867 2815 0404

Passcode: 522214

(Published in the Hinckley News September 17, 2020)

 

