NOTICES
STATE OF MINNESOTA
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Consumer Credit Contract/Replevin
Case No.:
21st Mortgage Corporation,
Plaintiff,
v.
Robert Carlson,
Defendant.
SUMMONS
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO:
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
Foley Mansfield, 250 Marquette Avenue, Suite 1200, Minneapolis, MN 55401.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
FOLEY MANSFIELD
Dated: March 16, 2023.
By: s/ Thomas J. Lallier
Thomas J. Lallier (#163041)
250 Marquette Avenue
Suite 1200
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Telephone: (612) 338-8788
Fax: (612) 338-8690
Attorneys for 21st Mortgage Corporation
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 16, 23, 30, 2023
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: The Grumpy Gnome
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 56690 Mayberry Ave. Pine City minnesota 55063 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Sarah Alice Hickey
Address: 56690 Mayberry Ave. Pine City minnesota 55063 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Sarah Hickey
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: Thegrumpygnome22@gmail.com
Work Item 1376817100028
Original File Number 1376817100028
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED
02/27/2023 11:59 PM
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 23, 30, 2023
SUMMARY MINUTES OF THE CITY OF ROCK CREEK
February 2, 2023
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Dan Saumer, Ronnie Berdan, Sam Christenson, Don Ramberg and Dick Johnson.
Others present: Ashley Rauschnot, Amy Thompson, Josh Froelich, Richard Drotning, Dana Rauschnot, Allie Rauschnot, Laura LeTourneau and Don Burger.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg to approve the January 5, 2023 Council minutes. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg approval of Girl Scout Troop #’s 57914 and 57548 using the city center for their meetings with a $50 deposit. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg moved seconded by Saumer to approve the City Financial Report for the year ending December 31, 2022. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to set up a meeting with the City of Rush City to explore the possibility of extending the coverage area for fire protection in the City of Rock Creek. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Berdan to provide an additional payment of $518.75 to the previously provided $200 to Pokegama Township for the fire district attorney fees. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to accept the resignation of Nancy Brule (January 30, 2023) from the Planning Commission. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Berdan to award the Tree Removal bid to Obi’s Outdoor Maintenance at the bid price of $5,500. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to advertise for gravel bids. The loading and hauling of approximately 5,000 to 8,000 yards of gravel out of the city gravel pit located on 550th Street. A minimum of four belly dump trucks are required, no end dump trucks. Dust control MUST be provided on 550th Street and North on Maple Avenue to the tar. Post a bond of $10,000 after award of bid to the contractor. Guarantee hauling be done between June 1, 2023 and July 31, 2023. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg moved seconded by Berdan that the City does not waive the Monetary Limits on Municipal Tort Liability established by Minnesota Statues 466.04. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to appoint Ashley Rauschnot as the Data Practices Compliance Official. Motion carried all ayes.
Johnson motioned seconded by Berdan to adjourn into a closed session at 9:36 p.m. for a public employee performance review. Motion carried all ayes.
The council reconvened the open session of the council meeting at 9:45 p.m.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg approval of a pay increase of $1 per hour for the Deputy Clerk Treasurer effective February 3, 2023. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to approve payment of check #’s 16542 – 16607 and e-transfers totaling $109,199.35. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to adjourn the City Council meeting at 9:55 p.m. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 23, 2023
FORECLOSURE
NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has been made in the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., (hereinafter the “Declaration”) recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota on June 23, 2011, as Document No. 495140, which covers the following property:
Legal Description: Lot Sixty (60), Block One (1), Pathfinder Village St. Croix Eight (8) Addition, Pine County, Minnesota
Property Address: 60 Pathfinder Village, #F7, Hinckley, Minnesota 55037
PID: 09.5790.000
THAT pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of January 25, 2023, from Gerald P. Lindquist, title holder, to Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the amount of $4,722.45, for assessments, late fees and collection costs, plus additional assessments and other amounts that may have accrued since the date of this notice, including the costs of collection and foreclosure;
THAT prior to the commencement of this foreclosure proceeding, Lienor complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said lien, or any part thereof;
THAT the owner has not been released from his financial obligation to pay said amount;
THAT pursuant to the Declaration, said debt creates a lien upon said premises in favor of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., as evidenced by a lien statement dated January 3, 2023, and recorded on January 4, 2023, in the office of the Pine County Recorder as Document No. A574076;
THAT pursuant to the power of sale granted by the owners in taking title to the premises subject to said Declaration, said lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the sheriff of said County at the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, on April 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees as allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owners, their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of said sale.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the owner must vacate the property if the account is not brought current or the property redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23 is October 6, 2023. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
REDEMPTION NOTICE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE OWNER, THE OWNER’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., Lienor
Dated: January 25, 2023
By /s/ Nigel H. Mendez
Nigel H. Mendez (0347917)
Carlson & Associates, Ltd.
1052 Centerville Circle
Vadnais Heights, MN 55127
(651) 287-8640
ATTORNEY FOR PATHFINDER VILLAGE – ST. CROIX OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023
NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has been made in the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., (hereinafter the “Declaration”) recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota on June 23, 2011, as Document No. 495140, which covers the following property:
Legal Description: Lot 118, Block 1, Pathfinder Village-St. Croix, 10th Addition, Pine County, Minnesota
Property Address: 118 Pathfinder Village, #G7, Hinckley, Minnesota 55037
PID: 09.6126.000
THAT pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of January 25, 2023, from Sou H. Chiu and Malke R. Engel, FKA Malke R. Chiu, title holders, to Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the amount of $5,449.90, for assessments, late fees and collection costs, plus additional assessments and other amounts that may have accrued since the date of this notice, including the costs of collection and foreclosure;
THAT prior to the commencement of this foreclosure proceeding, Lienor complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said lien, or any part thereof;
THAT the owners have not been released from their financial obligation to pay said amount;
THAT pursuant to the Declaration, said debt creates a lien upon said premises in favor of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., as evidenced by a lien statement dated January 3, 2023, and recorded on January 4, 2023, in the office of the Pine County Recorder as Document No. A574079;
THAT pursuant to the power of sale granted by the owners in taking title to the premises subject to said Declaration, said lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the sheriff of said County at the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, on April 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees as allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owners, their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of said sale.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the owner must vacate the property if the account is not brought current or the property redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23 is October 6, 2023. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
REDEMPTION NOTICE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE OWNER, THE OWNER’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., Lienor
Dated: January 25, 2023
By /s/ Nigel H. Mendez
Nigel H. Mendez (0347917)
Carlson & Associates, Ltd.
1052 Centerville Circle
Vadnais Heights, MN 55127
(651) 287-8640
ATTORNEY FOR PATHFINDER VILLAGE – ST. CROIX OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 26, 2009
MORTGAGOR: Steven M. Schurmeier, Jr. and Nichole M. Schurmeier, as husband and wife.
MORTGAGEE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded June 24, 2009 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A480934.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Chase Home Finance LLC. Dated September 21, 2010 Recorded September 27, 2010, as Document No. A-490383. And thereafter assigned to: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC. Dated November 11, 2020 Recorded November 12, 2020, as Document No. A557034.
TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Carrington Mortgage Services LLC
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 715 2nd Avenue Southwest, Pine City, MN 55063
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 425067000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
THE WEST FORTY-NINE (49) FEET OF LOTS EIGHT (8), NINE (9) AND TEN (10) OF BLOCK ELEVEN (11) OF THE ORIGINAL TOWNSITE OF PINE CITY, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA TOGETHER WITH A RIGHT OF WAY OVER THE SOUTH 72 FEET OF THE WEST 3 FEET OF THE EAST 101 FEET OF LOTS EIGHT (8), NINE (9) AND TEN (10) OF BLOCK ELEVEN (11), ORIGINAL TOWNSITE OF PINE CITY, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $93,840.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$80,404.21
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 20, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: March 15, 2023
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
85 - 23-001932 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 23, 30, April 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023
REQUEST FOR BIDS
Request for BIDS
BIDS CLOSE April 5, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2301
SAP 058-599-045Windemere Twp Bridge No. 58559 and Approach Grading located
0.9 mi. N. of CSAH 46on Sturgeon Island Rd
Major quantities of work: REMOVE EXISTING BRIDGE 1 EA; STRUCTURE EXCAVATION 1 LS; CIP CONCRETE PILING 12” 390 LF; STRUCTURAL CONCRETE (3B52) 69 CY; REINFORCEMENT BARDS (EPOXY COATED) 6,590 LBS; PREFABRICATED WOOD PANELS 5 EA; HARDWARE 1,421 LBS; TIMBER RAILING 80 LF; TYPE SP 9.5 WEAR COURSE (2,B) 193 TON; REMOVE BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT 1128 SY; COMMON EMBANKMENT 763 CY; CLASS 5 AGGREGATE 875 CY; TEMPORARY BRIDGE 1 LS; 15” RC PIPE SEWER 159 LF; CONC. CURB AND GUTTER D412 770 LF; EROSION CONTROL; TRAFFIC CONTROL.
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 23, 2023
Pine City ISD #578
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Notice is hereby given that Name of Group: Pine City ISD #578
Requests proposals for:
Group Life, Long Term Disability and Dental Insurance
Specifications will be available from National Insurance Services, 250 South Executive Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield, WI 53005, Phone: 800-627-3660
Proposals are due no later than 11:00 a.m. on April 5, 2023.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 16, 23, 2023
CALL FOR BIDS
EQUIPMENT RENTAL
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. April 17, 2023, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for equipment rental proposals.
EQUIPMENT RENTAL Bid includes backhoe, scraper, dozer, dump truck, trailers, motor graders, tractor/lowboy trailer, tractor/belly dump trailer, haybale mulcher, compactors, skid steer, rubber track skid steer, tree feller buncher, loaders, bituminous crushing, concrete crushing, bituminous paving, gravel crushing and winter maintenance sand.
Specifications and proposal forms may be obtained upon request from the office of the Pine County Public Works, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063. Telephone Number 320-216-4200 or Local Pine City 320-591-1733.
The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Pine County, Minnesota.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News March 23, 30, April 6, 2023
PRORATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-23-17
In Re: Estate of
Lola Virginia Shuey
Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that due to the COVID -19 pandemic and pursuant to Minnesota Supreme Court Order(s) a hearing will be heard remotely VIA ZOOM on April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. by this Court located at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, on a petition for the formal probate of a Will and the formal appointment of David G. Shuey whose address is 32020 St. Croix Road, Pine City, MN 55063, as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
If you wish to appear at the remote Zoom hearing, please contact the court by phone at (320) 591-1500 so that arrangements can be made for you to appear.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either of the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 2-27-23
Amy Erickson
Deputy
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Daniel W. Blake, Attorney At Law
Daniel W. Blake
MN# 0201248
PO Box 140
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-1116
e-mail: danielblakelaw@outlook.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 16, 23, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-23-16
In Re: Estate of
Robert Wiseman Shuey
Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that due to the COVID -19 pandemic and pursuant to Minnesota Supreme Court Order(s) a hearing will be heard remotely VIA ZOOM on April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. by this Court located at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, on a petition for the formal probate of a Will and the formal appointment of David G. Shuey whose address is 32020 St. Croix Road, Pine City, MN 55063, as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
If you wish to appear at the remote Zoom hearing, please contact the court by phone at (320) 591-1500 so that arrangements can be made for you to appear.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either of the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 2-27-23
Amy Erickson
Deputy
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Daniel W. Blake, Attorney At Law
Daniel W. Blake
MN# 0201248
PO Box 140
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-1116
e-mail: danielblakelaw@outlook.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 16, 23, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-21
Estate of
Minnie Ann Schroeder,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 15, 2023, at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 320, Pine City, MN 55063, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, September 16, 2016 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Jeffrey Lee, whose address is 15625 Norwood Lane, Pine City, WI, 55063 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
BY THE COURT
Dated: March 7, 2023
Amy Erickson
Deputy of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Lucas B. Spaeth
Estate & Elder Law Services
1900 Central Avenue NE, Ste 106
Minneapolis, MN, 55418
Attorney License No: 0396720
Telephone: (612) 676-6302 | FAX: (888) 657-3224
Email: lucas.spaeth@voamn.org
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 23, 30, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-20
Estate of
Deborah Ann Carpentier-Roder aka Deborah A. Carpentier,
Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Matthew Roder, whose address is 1123 Chatsworth Street N, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55103, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 13, 2023
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 23, 30, 2023
