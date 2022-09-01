NOTICE
Requesting Snow Removal Bids for 2022-2023
TOWN OF GRANTSBURG
The Town of Grantsburg, Burnett County, Wisconsin, is requesting bids for snow removal and salt/sanding of town roads for the 2022-2023 winter season.
Contractor must demonstrate adequate equipment such as: V-plow, wing plow; 26,001 lb. or larger truck for plowing and sanding; and all equipment must have strobe lights, access to Grader a plus but not required. Also, CDL required, bonded, liquid/salt/sand application ability. Plowing required at (two) 2 inches of snowfall, liquid application at intersections and areas prone to ice. Please include with your bid: Hourly rate for snow removal; hourly rate for salt/sanding; and contact person and phone number. If a bid is approved, the contract will be awarded upon inspection of equipment.
Successful bidder to carry adequate liability and workman’s compensation insurance and submit proof of insurance if awarded bid.
For additional information, contact Town Chairman, Tim Curtin at (715)222-4762. Bids must be submitted by Tues., Sept 6, 2022 and will be opened at the Town Board Meeting, Thursday, September 8, 2022, 6:00 p.m., at the Town of Grantsburg Office & Hall, 216 S. Oak Street, Grantsburg, WI 54840. Sealed bids may be sent to Town of Grantsburg, marked “Snow Removal Bid”, PO Box 642, Grantsburg WI 54840. The Town reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
For the Town Board,
Toni Carter, Clerk/Treasurer
FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:August 31, 2016
MORTGAGOR: Dannielle Dhaene, a married woman.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee Bay Equity LLC its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 17, 2017 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A-532376.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Dated September 28, 2018 Recorded October 3, 2018, as Document No. A542586.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1006166-0004034668-7
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Bay Equity LLC
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: M&T Bank
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 24840 Saint Croix Road, Pine City, MN 55063
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 260127001
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The West 320.00 feet of the East 660.00 feet of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 38 North, Range 21 West, Pine County, Minnesota
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $183,058.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $169,294.15
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on April 13, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
Dated: August 11, 2022
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
37 - 22-004664 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Document version 1.2 July 20, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-61
Estate of
Jeffrey Martin Windish,
Decedent
You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.
Hearing information: September 15, 2022, Probate Hearing 10 a.m. The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video and audio unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Heather Wynn, Pine County District Court.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.
You must:
• Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.
• Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you ant the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.
• Contact the court at (320) 591-1500 if you do not have access to the Internet, or are unable to connect by video and audio.
To join by internet:
1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked): Meeting ID : 161 491 5925, Passcode: 886057.
3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.
4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.
5. Click Share Video.
To join by telephone (if your are unable to join by internet): Be sure you know how to mute your phone when you are not speaking and unmute it again to speak.
1. Call Toll-Free: 1-(833)-568-8864.
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode: Meeting ID: 161 491 5925; Passcode: 886057.
Para obtener mas informacion y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, icluido como enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.
Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.
Dated: July 12, 2022
Amy Willert
Pine County Court Administrator
Brook Park Township
Notice of Annual Meeting to be Reconvened
Please be advised that the Brook Park Township will reconvene the annual meeting on Tuesday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Brook Park Town Hall. The purpose of the meeting will be to set the township levy. The regular monthly meeting will be held immediately following the adjournment of the annual meeting.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Notice
City of Brook Park regular city council meeting will be moved to September 12, 2022 at 6:00 pm. Location, City Hall.
City of Brook Park Clerk,
Emeri Hagfors
