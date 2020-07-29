Case Type: 14: Mortgage Foreclosure//Money Judgment/Reformation
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
MEMBERS COOPERATIVE CREDIT UNION,
successor by merger to Lake State Credit Union, Court File No. 58-CV-20-177
f/k/a Lake State Federal Credit Union
Plaintiff,
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S
FORECLOSURE SALE
v.
ESTATE OF CAROL M. LAWRENCE, DECEASED,
AND STATE OF MINNESOTA, DEPARTMENT
OF HUMAN SERVICES,
Defendants.
_____________________________
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that under and by virtue of Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, Order for Judgment and Judgment (the “Order”) in the above entitled action dated June 25, 2020, a copy of which has been delivered to me, I, the undersigned Sheriff/Deputy of Pine County, Minnesota, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, on the 17th day of September, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the office of the Pine County Sheriff, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, the real property located in Pine County, Minnesota, described as:
The Northerly 356.63 feet of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 43, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota, lying East of the east right of way line of the railroad,
EXCEPT the following described tract: Starting at a point 609 feet West of the northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 43, Range 20; thence running West to the railroad right of way; thence running South along the railroad a distance of 357.63 feet; thence to the point of beginning.
EXCEPT that part described as follows, to-wit:
Commencing from a point 16.5 feet south of the northeast corner of Section 30, Township 43, Range 20, on section line; running due West and parallel with the section line between Sections 19 and 30, Township 43, Range 20, to a point 16.5 feet south of the quarter post on quarter line between section 19 and 30, Township 43, Range 20, thence due South on quarter line 16.5 feet; thence due East and parallel with section line between Sections 19 and 30, Township 43, Range 20, to a point 33 feet South of the northeast corner of Section 30, Township 43, Range 20 on section line; thence North on section line to point of beginning, EXCEPT railway right of way.
(Property address: 22264 Gordon Road, Finlayson, MN 55735; PIN: 13.0356.00)
Said sale will be made to satisfy amounts adjudged and due plaintiff and described in the Order against defendants, the Estate of Carol M. Lawrence, Deceased, and State of Minnesota, Department of Human Services, jointly and severally, and subject to redemption by the mortgagor, its personal representatives or assigns, within twelve months from the date of confirmation of the sheriff’s sale.
HOMESTEAD DESIGNATION NOTICE
In accordance with Minnesota Statute § 550.175, you are notified by the foreclosing mortgagee that:
“IF PART OF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD CONTAINS YOUR HOUSE, YOU MAY DESIGNATE AN AREA AS A HOMESTEAD TO BE SOLD AND REDEEMED SEPARATELY.
YOU MAY DESIGNATE THE HOUSE YOU OCCUPY AND ANY AMOUNT OF THE PROPERTY AS A HOMESTEAD. THE DESIGNATED HOMESTEAD PROPERTY MUST CONFORM TO THE LOCAL ZONING ORDINANCES AND BE COMPACT SO THAT IT DOES NOT UNREASONABLY REDUCE THE VALUE OF THE REMAINING PROPERTY.
YOU MUST PROVIDE THE CREDITOR CAUSING THIS PROPERTY TO BE SOLD, THE SHERIFF AND THE COUNTY RECORDER WITH A COPY OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE HOMESTEAD YOU HAVE DESIGNATED BY TEN (10) BUSINESS DAYS BEFORE THE DATE THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD.”
SEPARATE TRACT DESIGNATION NOTICE
In accordance with Minnesota Statute §582.042, you are notified by the foreclosing mortgagee that:
“IF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD CONTAINS SEPARATE TRACTS, YOU MAY REQUEST THAT THE TRACTS BE SOLD AND REDEEMED SEPARATELY. EACH OF THE SEPARATE TRACTS MUST CONFORM TO LOCAL ZONING ORDINANCES, MUST HAVE AN ENTRANCE BY DIRECT ACCESS TO A PUBLIC ROAD OR BY PERMANENT EASEMENT, AND MUST NOT UNREASONABLY AFFECT THE VALUE OF THE REMAINING PROPERTY.
YOU MUST PROVIDE THE PERSON FORECLOSING ON THE PROPERTY, THE SHERIFF, AND THE COUNTY RECORDER WITH A COPY OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS OF EACH OF THE TRACTS YOU HAVE DESIGNATED TO BE SOLD SEPARATELY BY TEN BUSINESS DAYS BEFORE THE DATE THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD.”
SHERIFF OF PINE COUNTY
By: Jeff Nelson
Sheriff/Deputy Sheriff, Pine County, MN
Dated: July 02, 2020
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 9, 16, 23, 30, August 6, 13, 2020
Office of the Minnesota
secretary
of state
Certificate of assumed name
minnesota Statutes, Chapter
333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Dandelion Floral & Gifts
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS:121 South Union Street, Mora MN, 55051
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Dandelion Floral-Gifs LLC
Address: 121 South Union Street, Mora MN, 55051
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Lynda Gibbon
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: lgibby2@gmail.com
Work Item 1166950200020
Original File Number 1128453000029
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
07/09/2020 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 23, July 30, 2020
Notice of Offices to be filled at the next City general election
for which candidates file with the City of Pine City
The following City of Pine City offices will be voted on at the state general election on November 3, 2020.
Office Term Election Type Filing Fee
Mayor 2 years General $2.00
City Council 4 years General $2.00
City Council 4 years General $2.00
Candidates must file between 8:00 am on July 28, 2020 to 5:00 pm on August 11, 2020 in person or by mail with the:
City Administrator
City of Pine City
315 Main Street S, Suite 100
Pine City, MN 55063
Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period may arrange to file prior to departure.
The City Council candidates in the general election that receive the highest number and second highest number of votes among all of the candidates will serve for the four-year terms.
The Mayor candidate who receives the highest number of votes will serve a two-year term.
Matt Van Steenwyk
City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 23, 30, 2020
Royalton Township Notice of Public Accuracy Test
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83 notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of August 2020 at 10:00 a.m. a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain that the Automark assistive voting device and the M100 optical scan tabulating machine to be used in Royalton Township for the Minnesota primary election on the 11th day of August 2020 will correctly mark and count the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be held at the Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN and will be open to the public.
Duane P. Swanson
Clerk, Royalton Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 30, 2020
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pursuant to M.S. 206.83 Monday, August 3, 2020 at 9 a.m. a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain that the system to be used by the Township of Pokegama for the Primary Election to be held on August 11, 2020 will correctly count the votes case for all candidates. The test will be held at the Pokegama Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55.63 and will be open to candidates, representatives of the political parties, the press and the public.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 30, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
City of Pine City
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83, notice is hereby given that on August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain that the voting system to be used by the City of Pine City for the Primary Election on August 11, 2020, will correctly count the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall located at the South Pine Government Center, 315 Main St S, Pine City, MN, and will be open to representatives of political parties, candidates, the press, and the public.
Lisa Dunbar, CMC
Administrative Assistant
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 30, 2020
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF PINE DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT
Other Civil: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-20-310
SUMMONS IN ACTION
TO QUIET TITLE
Chad K. Fore and LeAnn S. LeClair,
Plaintiffs,
v.
Michael J. Bent and Annette D. Bent,
husband and wife,
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR
UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE,
INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY
DESCRIBED HEREIN,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
All that part of Government Lot Two (2), Section Twenty-eight (28), Township Thirty-nine (39), Range Twenty-one (21), described as follows:
Parcel 1: Lot Sixteen (16), Block Five (5) what was formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City.
Parcel 2: Commencing at the Northwest corner of Lot 16, Block 5 what was formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City, thence North in a line that is continuous from the West line of said Lot 16, a distance of 12 ½ feet, thence East and parallel with the North line of said Lot 16, a distance of 50 feet, thence South to the Northeast corner of said Lot 16, thence West along the North line of said Lot 16, to the point of beginning.
Parcel 3: Lots Eight (8), Nine (9), Ten (10), Eleven (11) and Twelve (12), less the North 7 ½ feet, Block 6 of what was formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City.
Parcel 4: That part of vacated Lake Street as shown in that part formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City, described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 16, Block 5 of what was formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City, thence North along the East line of said Lot 16 a distance of 162.5 feet to the center of what was formerly Alley No. 3, thence East parallel with the South line of said Lot 16, a distance of 30 feet, thence South and parallel with the East line of said Lot 16, a distance of 7 ½ feet, thence East to the West line of Lot 8, Block 6, what was formerly platted as Veenhoven and Brandes First Addition to Pine City, thence South along the West line of said Lot 8 to the Southwest corner thereof, thence West to point of beginning.
Said Parcel is also identified by its Parcel Identification Number of 42.0146.000.
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title in the names of the Plaintiffs, and to determine that the Defendants have no further right, title, or interest in the above-described real property.
NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby give notice that no personal claim is being made against any of the Defendants. However, if Defendants unreasonably defend the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the court directing that the defendants shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: July 16, 2020
/s/ John M. Cabek
Attorney for Plaintiffs
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Attorney Reg: #0388929
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 30, August 6, 13, 2020
Brook Park Township
Notice of Voting Equipment Public Tests
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the public test of the Auto-Mark (HAVA Voting Machine) and the M100 (Counting Machine) to be used for the Primary Election to be held on August 11, 2020, will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1st at the Brook Park Town Hall, Brook Park, MN.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 30, 2020
PLANNING COMMISSION VACANCY
The City of Pine City is currently accepting applications for one (1) vacancy on the Planning Commission. Experience is not necessary, just a passion to be involved in the planning & zoning processes of development within the City.
The Planning Commission is an advisory body to the City Council on matters pertaining to planning and land use. Commissioners serve three-year terms, with a maximum of two consecutive terms. However, this vacancy is to fill the unexpired term through January 31, 2021. The Commission meets currently through a remote RingCentral zoom meeting app at 6:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of every month. City residency is preferred but not required.
Interested? You may obtain an application at the City’s website at https://pinecity.govoffice.com/jobsvolunteering under the Commissions, Board and Committees tab.
Contact: info@pinecitygov.com or 320.438.1003
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 30, 2020
ROCK CREEK COUNCIL
UNAPPORVED MINUTES
July 6, 2020
Mayor Johnson called the Council meeting to Order at 7:00PM.
Members Present: Dan Saumer, Dick Johnson, Sam Christenson and Pam Hinze.
Absent: Joe Babolik.
Others present: Nancy Brule, Don Burger, Jeremy Chouinard, Vanessa and Josh Sebring.
Christenson motioned seconded by Dan to approve the June 4, 2020 minutes as sent. Motion passes with all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Hinze not to donate to the Initiative Foundation. Motion passed with all ayes.
Planning Commission: Christenson motioned seconded by Saumer to send Minor Subdivision
MSD-20-001/Michael Youngbauer back to the Planning Commission to make sure they have all the correct information. Motion passed with all ayes.
Vacant planning commission seats: Hinze motioned seconded by Saumer to hold a public hearing at the August meeting reducing the planning commission members from seven(7) down to five (5). Motion passed with all ayes.
Planning commission applicant Nancy Brule: Christenson motioned second by Hinze to approve the appointment of Nancy Brule to the planning commission Motion passed with all ayes.
Office update: Christenson motioned seconded by Saumer to rescind the June motion to hire Nolan Labine as a part time seasonal employee. Motion passed with all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Hinze to approve the 2020 election judges at $12.00 an hour. Motion passes with all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Christenson to approve payment of check’s #15306 -15346 and e-transfers totaling $53,332.59. Motion passes with all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Hinze to adjourn at 8:35PM. Motion passed with all ayes.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 30, 2020
Notice of Public Accuracy Test
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83 notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, the 5th day of August 2020 at 1 p.m. a public accuracy test will be conducted on the auto mark and M100 to be used in Pine City Township for the Primary election to be held on the 11th day of August 2020 to correctly mark the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be held at the Pine City Township Hall located at 21977 St Croix Rd, Pine City, MN and will be open to representatives of the political parties, candidates, the press and the public.
Tammy Carlson,
Pine City Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 30, 2020
