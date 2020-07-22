Case Type: 14: Mortgage Foreclosure//Money Judgment/Reformation
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
MEMBERS COOPERATIVE CREDIT UNION,
successor by merger to Lake State Credit Union, Court File No. 58-CV-20-177
f/k/a Lake State Federal Credit Union
Plaintiff,
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S
FORECLOSURE SALE
v.
ESTATE OF CAROL M. LAWRENCE, DECEASED,
AND STATE OF MINNESOTA, DEPARTMENT
OF HUMAN SERVICES,
Defendants.
_____________________________
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that under and by virtue of Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, Order for Judgment and Judgment (the “Order”) in the above entitled action dated June 25, 2020, a copy of which has been delivered to me, I, the undersigned Sheriff/Deputy of Pine County, Minnesota, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, on the 17th day of September, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the office of the Pine County Sheriff, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 100, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, the real property located in Pine County, Minnesota, described as:
The Northerly 356.63 feet of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 43, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota, lying East of the east right of way line of the railroad,
EXCEPT the following described tract: Starting at a point 609 feet West of the northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 43, Range 20; thence running West to the railroad right of way; thence running South along the railroad a distance of 357.63 feet; thence to the point of beginning.
EXCEPT that part described as follows, to-wit:
Commencing from a point 16.5 feet south of the northeast corner of Section 30, Township 43, Range 20, on section line; running due West and parallel with the section line between Sections 19 and 30, Township 43, Range 20, to a point 16.5 feet south of the quarter post on quarter line between section 19 and 30, Township 43, Range 20, thence due South on quarter line 16.5 feet; thence due East and parallel with section line between Sections 19 and 30, Township 43, Range 20, to a point 33 feet South of the northeast corner of Section 30, Township 43, Range 20 on section line; thence North on section line to point of beginning, EXCEPT railway right of way.
(Property address: 22264 Gordon Road, Finlayson, MN 55735; PIN: 13.0356.00)
Said sale will be made to satisfy amounts adjudged and due plaintiff and described in the Order against defendants, the Estate of Carol M. Lawrence, Deceased, and State of Minnesota, Department of Human Services, jointly and severally, and subject to redemption by the mortgagor, its personal representatives or assigns, within twelve months from the date of confirmation of the sheriff’s sale.
HOMESTEAD DESIGNATION NOTICE
In accordance with Minnesota Statute § 550.175, you are notified by the foreclosing mortgagee that:
“IF PART OF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD CONTAINS YOUR HOUSE, YOU MAY DESIGNATE AN AREA AS A HOMESTEAD TO BE SOLD AND REDEEMED SEPARATELY.
YOU MAY DESIGNATE THE HOUSE YOU OCCUPY AND ANY AMOUNT OF THE PROPERTY AS A HOMESTEAD. THE DESIGNATED HOMESTEAD PROPERTY MUST CONFORM TO THE LOCAL ZONING ORDINANCES AND BE COMPACT SO THAT IT DOES NOT UNREASONABLY REDUCE THE VALUE OF THE REMAINING PROPERTY.
YOU MUST PROVIDE THE CREDITOR CAUSING THIS PROPERTY TO BE SOLD, THE SHERIFF AND THE COUNTY RECORDER WITH A COPY OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE HOMESTEAD YOU HAVE DESIGNATED BY TEN (10) BUSINESS DAYS BEFORE THE DATE THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD.”
SEPARATE TRACT DESIGNATION NOTICE
In accordance with Minnesota Statute §582.042, you are notified by the foreclosing mortgagee that:
“IF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD CONTAINS SEPARATE TRACTS, YOU MAY REQUEST THAT THE TRACTS BE SOLD AND REDEEMED SEPARATELY. EACH OF THE SEPARATE TRACTS MUST CONFORM TO LOCAL ZONING ORDINANCES, MUST HAVE AN ENTRANCE BY DIRECT ACCESS TO A PUBLIC ROAD OR BY PERMANENT EASEMENT, AND MUST NOT UNREASONABLY AFFECT THE VALUE OF THE REMAINING PROPERTY.
YOU MUST PROVIDE THE PERSON FORECLOSING ON THE PROPERTY, THE SHERIFF, AND THE COUNTY RECORDER WITH A COPY OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS OF EACH OF THE TRACTS YOU HAVE DESIGNATED TO BE SOLD SEPARATELY BY TEN BUSINESS DAYS BEFORE THE DATE THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD.”
SHERIFF OF PINE COUNTY
By: Jeff Nelson
Sheriff/Deputy Sheriff, Pine County, MN
Dated: July 02, 2020
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 9, 16, 23, 30, August 6, 13, 2020
Office of the Minnesota
secretary
of state
Certificate of assumed name
minnesota Statutes, Chapter
333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Dandelion Floral & Gifts
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS:121 South Union Street, Mora MN, 55051
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Dandelion Floral-Gifs LLC
Address: 121 South Union Street, Mora MN, 55051
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Lynda Gibbon
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: lgibby2@gmail.com
Work Item 1166950200020
Original File Number 1128453000029
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
07/09/2020 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 23, July 30, 2020
Brook Park Township
Monthly Meeting Date Change
Please be advised that the August township meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. due to the Primary election being held on August 11th. The meeting will be held at the Brook Park Town Hall, Brook Park, MN.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 23, 2020
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Rock Creek City Council shall hold a public hearing on Thursday August 6, 2020 at 7 PM at the Rock Creek City Center to discuss downsizing the Planning Commission from 7 members to 5 members.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Email at: cityofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us,
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The City Council shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
PO Box 229
Rock Creek, MN 55067
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 23, 2020
Invitation to Comment on a Communications Facility
All interested persons are invited to review and request further environmental processing of an FCC application for a proposed 250-foot (255 feet with appurtenances) guyed telecommunications tower located east of Brook Park Road in Pokegama Township, Pine County, Minnesota (approx. 45 - 50 – 43.33N, 93 ‐ 03 – 40.18W). The application may be reviewed by entering the 854 file number A1170254 at this website: www.fcc.gov/asr/applications. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns by filing a “Request for Environmental Review” within 30 days of this publication. The structure will be marked/lighted in accordance with FAA Advisory Circular 70/7460-1 L Change 2, Obstruction Marking and Lighting, a med-dual system – Chapters 4,8(M-Dual),&12. Instructions for filing requests are contained on the following website: www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. The FCC strongly encourages requests to be filed online; however, written requests may also be sent by mail to the following address: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. (#25881-FCC)
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 23, 2020
Notice of Offices to be filled at the next City general election
for which candidates file with the City of Pine City
The following City of Pine City offices will be voted on at the state general election on November 3, 2020.
Office Term Election Type Filing Fee
Mayor 2 years General $2.00
City Council 4 years General $2.00
City Council 4 years General $2.00
Candidates must file between 8:00 am on July 28, 2020 to 5:00 pm on August 11, 2020 in person or by mail with the:
City Administrator
City of Pine City
315 Main Street S, Suite 100
Pine City, MN 55063
Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period may arrange to file prior to departure.
The City Council candidates in the general election that receive the highest number and second highest number of votes among all of the candidates will serve for the four-year terms.
The Mayor candidate who receives the highest number of votes will serve a two-year term.
Matt Van Steenwyk
City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 23, 30, 2020
SUMMARY
OF
MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Members present in the meeting room were Commissioners John Mikrot and Matt Ludwig. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioners Josh Mohr and Steve Chaffee. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to approve the Minutes of the June 2, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) Board of Directors regular meeting Minutes – February 26, 2020 and April 22, 2020
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – April 23, 2020
Initiative Foundation correspondence – May 19, 2020
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – June 8, 2020
City of Sandstone Wellhead Protection Plan, Part Two – June 8, 2020
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund May 31, 2019 May 31, 2020
Increase(Decrease)
General Fund 512,251 (177,625) (689,876)
Health and Human Services Fund
352,115 13,651 (338,464)
Road and Bridge Fund
769,482 3,802,922 3,033,441
Land Management Fund
1,990,318 2,480,123 489,805
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
19,980,349 26,545,738 6,565,388
Approve May 2020 disbursements and claims over $2,000.
Approve the following applications:
3.2 License On/Off Sale: Duquette General Store, Ray & Marge’s Resort, Duxbury Store.
Repurchase Applications and Applications for Contract Reinstatements
i. Approve Resolution 2020-33 authorizing Fred and Cheryl Willert, former owners, to repurchase the property at 8274 Government Rd., Pine City in full.
ii. Approve Resolution 2020-34 authorizing Daniel Lang, former owner, to repurchase the property described as Lot 14, Block 3, Townsite of Sandstone in full.
iii. Approve Resolution 2020-37 authorizing David Durand, former owner, to repurchase the property at 62099 Lake Alma Rd, Hinckley on a 4-year repurchase contract.
iv. Approve Resolution 2020-38 authorizing David Durand, former owner, to repurchase the property described as the E½ of NW¼, Sec. 33, Twp. 41, Rge. 17 on a 4-year repurchase contract.
v. Approve Resolution 2020-39 authorizing Charlotte Compton, former owner, to repurchase the property at 80346 Trails End Rd, Bruno in full.
vi. Approve Resolution 2020-40 authorizing Michael Reed, former owner, to reinstatement on the purchase contract on the property described as part of the E½ of the SE¼, Sec. 32, Twp. 44, Rge. 21.
vii. Approve Resolution 2020-41 authorizing Craig Williams, former owner, to reinstatement on the repurchase contract on the property at 28233 Horned Owl Ln, Brook Park.
Approve the 2020-2021 State Boat and Water Safety Grant in the amount of $7,094 to be used for enforcement hours and annual maintenance. This grant does not require matching funds.
Approve Amendment #3 of the Joint Powers Agreement between the Minnesota Department of Corrections and the Pine County Jail. The State is requesting an extension of this JPA to include a new contract end date of June 30, 2022, and increasing the original agreement of $800,000 to $1,400,000, a total increase of $600,000 for the extended two-year period (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2022).
Approve contract between the Pine County Sheriff’s Office and Utility Associates to provide 30 squad and 30 body cameras with installation, training and outfitting. The five-year cost is $379,000.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2020-36 to Credit On-sale Liquor License Renewals. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. County Attorney
i. Acknowledge the retirement of County Attorney Office Manager Terri Janssen, effective July 31, 2020, and authorize backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Jennifer Neel, effective June 5, 2020, and authorize backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Zoning
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Environmental Technician Leiah Hart, effective June 12, 2020 and authorize backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Approve restructure of the current Zoning and Environmental Technician Support position including additional job duties, revised job description, title change to Zoning and Solid Waste Technician, grade change from 5 (minimum starting wage $18.46/hour) to 7 (minimum starting wage $20.74/hour). Current job incumbent Joy Hix will receive a pay increase from $22.45/hour to $23.40/hour effective July 1, 2020. Her anniversary date will remain March 9, 2015.
iii. Approve the newly created Zoning and Solid Waste Support Specialist position (AFSCME Road and Bridge Contract, grade 4, minimum starting wage of $17.41/hour) along with the proposed job description.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2020-35 to continue participation in the Council on Local Results and Innovation Performance Measurement Program. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Chair Hallan called a recess at 11:38 a.m.
The board reconvened at 11:43 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to allow Pine County Administrator to certify on behalf of the county, any certification required by the state of Minnesota to access CARES Act funds. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was taken by Chair Hallan. Due to technical difficulties Commissioner Mohr was unavailable to vote. Motion carried 4-0.
It was the consensus of the board to schedule a Special Meeting/Committee of the Whole meeting to discuss CARES Act funding and Coronavirus updates on June 29, 2020 at 9 a.m. This meeting will be via telephone/video conference as allowed by MS 13D.021
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:46 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 23, 2020
NOTICE OF FILING FOR CITY OF BROOK PARK OFFICES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the City of Brook Park, Pine County, State of Minnesota, that filing for city office will be held for two weeks beginning Tuesday, July 28, and closing August 11 at 5 p.m.
Affidavits of Candidacy can be filed at City of Brook Park Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Filing an other time you may leave a message at 320-679-1355 and we can set up an appointment.
Filing fee is $3.00
Offices to be filled:
Mayor: 2 year term
Council: 4 year term
Council: 4 year term
Brook Park City Clerk
Becky Conyers
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 23, 2020
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, June 08, 2020 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City District Office Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City District Office Board Room via Google Meet on Monday, June 08, 2020 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Dan Peterson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Wendy Leibel, JacLynn Cavallin, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Dan Peterson, Tim Geisler, Wally Connaker, Candice Ames.
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Dr. Tryggestad (physically located in the Pine City Schools District Office during the meeting).
Motion by Ames second by Cavallin and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the May 11, 2020 regular meeting minutes.
Approve the May 2020 bills to date as listed.
RESIGNATIONS
Tyler Mans, Assistant Boys Hockey Coach, effective 6/7/20.
Tyler Mans, Assistant Baseball Coach, effective 6/7/20.
Cydney Gudmundson, Elementary Teacher, effective 6/5/20.
Diane Schultz, Elementary Teacher, effective 6/5/20.
Michael LeMier, Elementary Assistant Principal, effective 6/30/20.
Danielle Oslin, Elementary Teacher, effective 6/5/20.
EMPLOYMENT
Paul Kirby, Assistant Girls Hockey Coach, Step 3, at an annual salary of $3,935, effective 10/1/20.
Emily Erickson, Head Dance Team Coach, Step 1, at an annual salary of $3,960, effective 10/1/20.
Jillian Tayerle,Summer Food Service, Step 5, Lane 3, 20 hours per week at $15.50 per hour, effective 6/8/20.
Karen Kurtz, Summer Food Service, Step 3, Lane 3, 12 hours per week at $14.65 per hour, effective 6/8/20.
Jolean Betters, Summer Food Service, Step 3, Lane 3, 12 hours per week at $14.65 per hour, effective 6/8/20.
Carrie Staples, Summer Food Service Cook Manager, Step 6, Lane 7, 25 hours per week at $19.24 per hour, effective 6/8/20.
Jennifer Brinker, Summer Food Service, Step 1, Lane 3, 12 hours per week at $13.79 per hour, effective 6/8/20.
Isabelle Morrissey, Elementary Art Teacher, Step 4, Lane 1, at an annual salary of $43,646, effective 8/26/20.
Motion by Leibel second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
Member Leibel introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
Sam Turner/US Internet Aquarium Trout in the Classroom - ALC - Kloeckl
ECE $300 Senior Class Graduation Expenses
The motion for the adoption for the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Ames.
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Leibel, Cavallin, Nos-Tollefson, Peterson, Geisler, Connaker, Ames.
Nay: None
Absent: None
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Motion by Ames second by Connaker and carried unanimously to approve the Revised 2019-2020 Budget.
Motion by Ames second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Preliminary 2020-2021 Budget.
The following resolution was moved by Leibel and seconded by Connaker:
RESOLVED, that the Governing Board of School District Number 0578., County of Pine, State of Minnesota delegates the control, supervision and regulation of interscholastic athletic and fine arts events (referred to in MN Statutes, Section 128C.01) to the Minnesota State High School League, and so hereby certifies to the State Commissioner of Education as provided for by Minnesota Statutes.
FURTHER RESOLVED, that the high school(s) listed below:
Pine City Junior Senior High School is authorized by this, the Governing Board of said school district or school to:
1. Renew its membership in the Minnesota State High School League; and,
2. Participate in the approved interschool activities sponsored by said League and its various subdivisions.
FURTHER RESOLVED, that this Governing Board hereby adopts the Constitution, Bylaws, Rules and Regulations of said League and all amendments thereto as the same as are published in the latest edition of the League’s Official Handbook, on file at the office of the school district or as appears on the League’s website, as the minimum standards governing participation in said League-sponsored activities, and that the administration and responsibility for determining student eligibility and for the supervision of such activities are assigned to the official representatives identified by this Governing Board.
Signing the Resolution for Membership affirms that this Governing Board has viewed the WHY WE PLAY training video which defines the purpose and value of education-based athletic and activity programs and assists school communities in communicating a shared common language.
Member schools must develop and publicize administrative procedures to address eligibility suspensions related to Code of Student Conduct violations for students participating in activity programs by member schools.
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Leibel, Cavallin, Nos-Tollefson, Peterson, Geisler, Connaker, Ames Nay: None
Absent: None
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Motion by Cavallin second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the change the date of the November Work Session from 11/16 to 11/23.
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to accept the retirement of Christine Norring, ALP Paraprofessional, effective 6/5/20. The board thanks Mrs. Norring for her 30 years of dedicated service to Pine City Public Schools.
RESOLUTION RELATING TO THE ELECTION OF SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS
AND CALLING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL ELECTION
Member Leibel introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:
BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No.0578, State of Minnesota as follows:
It is necessary for the school district to hold its general election for the purpose of electing four (4) school board members for terms of four (4) years each.
The clerk shall include on the ballot the names of the individuals who file or have filed affidavits of candidacy during the period established for filing such affidavits, as though they had been included by name in this resolution. The clerk shall not include on the ballot the names of individuals who file timely affidavits of withdrawal in the manner specified by law.
The general election is hereby called and elected to be held in conjunction with the state general election on Tuesday, the 3rd day of November, 2020.
Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the precincts and polling places for this general election are those polling places and precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district and which have been established by the cities or towns located in whole or in part within the school district. The voting hours at those polling places shall be the same as for the state general election.
The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause written notice of said general election to be provided to the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located, in whole or in part, at least seventy-four (74) days before the date of said election. The notice shall include the date of said general election and the office or offices to be voted on at said general election. Any notice given prior to the date of the adoption of this resolution is ratified and confirmed in all respects.
The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said general election to be posted at the administrative offices of the school district at least ten (10) days before the date of said general election.
The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause a sample ballot to be posted at the administrative offices of the school district at least four (4) days before the date of said general election and to cause two sample ballots to be posted in each polling place on Election Day. The sample ballot shall not be printed on the same color paper as the official ballot. The sample ballot for a polling place must reflect the offices, candidates and rotation sequence on the ballots used in that polling place.
The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said general election to be published in the official newspaper of the school district for two (2) consecutive weeks with the last publication being at least one (1) week before the date of said election.
The notice of election so posted and published shall state the offices to be filled set forth in the form of ballot below, and shall include information concerning each established precinct and polling place.
The clerk is authorized and directed to cause the rules and instructions for use of the optical scan voting system to be posted in each polling place on Election Day.
The clerk is authorized and directed to acquire and distribute such election materials as may be necessary for the proper conduct of this election, and generally to cooperate with election authorities conducting other elections on that date. The clerk and members of the administration are authorized and directed to take such actions as may be necessary to coordinate this election with those other elections, including entering into agreements or understandings with appropriate election officials regarding preparation and distribution of ballots, election administration and cost sharing.
The clerk is further authorized and directed to cause or to cooperate with the proper election officials to cause ballots to be prepared for use at said election in substantially the following form, with such changes in form, color and instructions as may be necessary to accommodate an optical scan voting system.
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Ames and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Leibel, Cavallin, Nos-Tollefson, Peterson, Geisler, Connaker, Ames
and the following voted against the same: None
whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING DATES FOR FILING AFFIDAVITS OF CANDIDACY
Member Leibel introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:
BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No.0578, State of Minnesota, as follows:
1. The period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District No.0578 shall begin on July 28, 2020 and shall close on August 11, 2020. An affidavit of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the $2 filing fee paid prior to 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 11, 2020.
2. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said filing dates to be published in the official newspaper of the district, at least two (2) weeks prior to the first day to file affidavits of candidacy.
3. The clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause notice of said filing dates to be posted at the administrative offices of the school district at least ten (10) days prior to the first day to file affidavits of candidacy.
4. The notice of said filing dates shall be in substantially the following form:
NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR ELECTION TO THE SCHOOL BOARD
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 0578
PINE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District No.0578 shall begin on July 28, 2020, and shall close at 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 11, 2020.
The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. At that election, four (4) members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each.
Affidavits of Candidacy are available in the District Office, 1400 Main St S., Pine City, MN 55063. The District Office is open Monday - Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The District Office will NOT be open for filing on Friday, July 31, 2020 or August 7, 2020. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next ensuing general election.
The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 11, 2020.
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Geisler and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Leibel, Cavallin, Nos-Tollefson, Peterson, Geisler, Connaker, Ames and the following voted against the same: None
whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
Motion by Connaker second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Spring 2021 Coaches.
Motion by Nos-Tollefson second by Leibel and carried unanimously to approve the E-Learning Days Proposal for FY21.
Motion by Cavallin second by Geisler and upon vote being taken Leibel, yes; Cavallin, yes; Nos-Tollefson, yes; Peterson, yes; Geisler, yes; Connaker, no; Ames, yes motion passed 6-1 to approve the Out-of-State Travel for Dihanna Fedder, 11/28-12/2 at no cost to the District.
Motion by Ames second by Leibel and carried unanimously to approve the changes to the 2021-2022 Student/Parent Handbook.
Meeting adjourned at 8:05 p.m. .
Wally Connaker
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 23, 2020
