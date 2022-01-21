RESOLUTION 2021-83
ESTABLISHING COUNTY COMMISSIONER COMPENSATION,
PER DIEMS, AND MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT FOR 2022
WHEREAS, M.S. §375.055 and §375.06 set forth the authorization for compensation of Minnesota County Commissioners; and
WHEREAS, Pine County Commissioners are eligible to receive per diem payments in accordance with the above referenced statutes.;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that an annual salary shall be paid to each Pine County Commissioner;
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that Commissioners may receive payment of per diem (only one per diem per day) for meetings for county or committee meetings;
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that Commissioners may be allowed and paid for actual and necessary traveling expenses incurred while attending meetings of the County Board and;
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the following be deemed eligible for per diem reimbursement:
• Regular, Special or Emergency County Board Meetings
• Committee Meetings
• Meetings as directed by the Board or the Board Chair
• Association of Minnesota County Meetings
• All other meetings that meet requirements of MN Statute §375.055.
The Board of Equalization and Canvassing Board meetings are ineligible for per diem reimbursement. A Commissioner shall not be entitled to county per diem, mileage, or other expenses if the committee to which they have been appointed has paid the expense.
The salary for County Commissioners for 2022 is $21,844 (unchanged from 2021).
The salary for the County Board Chair for 2022 is $23,044 (unchanged from 2021).
The per diem rate per meeting for 2022 is $100 (unchanged from 2021).
The Commissioner and Employee mileage reimbursement rate for 2022 is to follow the federal IRS rate.
Dated this 21st day of December, 2021
Attest:
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to the County Board
Published in the Pine County Courier January 20, 2022
