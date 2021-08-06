Sandstone City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
July 21, 2021
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
Roll Call: Peter Spartz, Valerie Palmer, Julena Rahier, Randy Riley
Members absent: Cassie Gaede
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George
Others present: SEH Engineer Greg Anderson, MN DOT Engineer Doug Kerfeld, Deputy Zach Bettschen, Nicole Klosner with Lakes & Pines Community Action Council, Chaz Mann & Karla Pankow with the Sandstone Fire Department
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Riley, second Spartz to approve the Agenda with the addition of Application for Payment No. 6 to Item 9(c) 2020 Street Improvement Project. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz to approve the June 16, 2021 Regular Council Meeting minutes and Resolution No. 20210721-01 Supporting Passenger Rail Service. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz, to adopt Resolution No. 20210721-03 authorizing the Mayor and City Administrator to apply to the Department of Employment and Economic Development for Small Cities Development Program grant funds. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer, to adopt Resolution No. 20210721-02 Confirming Depository Northview Bank for the year 2021. Motion carried 3-0, with Rahier abstaining due to a perceived conflict of interest since she is employed by Northview Bank.
Motion Riley, second Rahier, to uphold the May 2021 Revised Fire Formula allocation, with the City providing a 50% reduction to the Townships. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley, acknowledging Kroschel Township’s decision not to contract with the Sandstone Fire Department for 2022 Fire Protection Services. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Palmer, to approve the Purchase Agreement with Joshua & Alexa Beecher to purchase approximately 9,500 square feet of parcel 45.0069.000 for $5,013.00. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier, to approve Application for Payment No. 6 from A-1 Excavating, Inc. for the 2020 Street Improvement project in the amount of $10,145.85. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Spartz, to approve Application for Payment No. 8 from A-1 Excavating, Inc. for the 2020 Street Improvement project in the amount of $105,220.01 and further approving Change Order No. 2 resulting in an increase to the contract of $97,381.88. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier, to approve Application for Payment No. 3 from New Look Contracting, Inc. on the 2020 Water System Looping project in the amount of $35,579.04. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier to approve Change Order No. 1 with no monetary effect on the contract and Change Order No. 2 increasing the contract to use red rock on Airport Road in the amount of $22,115.62. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier, to offer the Community Service Partner position to Sirena Samuelson pending the outcome of the background and reference checks. During discussion on the motion, Council Members noted that providing resources to residents and business owners is extremely important. Mayor Spartz called for a vote on the motion. All members voted aye. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to adopt Ordinance No. 20210721-01 Amending and Renumbering City Code 515.37, Subdivision 10, Off-Street Parking Standards and Ordinance No. 20210721-02, Summary Publication. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to adopt Ordinance No. 20210721-03 Amending City Code Section 1310, Parking Regulations. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to approve the A/P Clerk Claims – June in the total amount of $613,971.47. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier to adjourn at 8:20 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St. , or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the Pine County Courier August 5, 2021
