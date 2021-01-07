Sandstone City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
December 16, 2020
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
Roll Call: Peter Spartz, Valerie Palmer, Randy Riley, Cassie Gaede, Julena Rahier
Members absent: None
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George
Others present: Rental Inspector Andy Luedtke
Motion Riley, second Spartz to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
The annual Truth in Taxation presentation was given.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to approve the following Consent Agenda item: November 18, 2020 Regular City Council Meeting minutes. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Spartz, to adopt Resolution No. 20201216-01 Adopting the Final 2021 Budget as presented with a total operating budget of $2,546,467. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Riley, to adopt Resolution No. 20201216-02 Adopting the Final Tax Levy for Taxes Payable 2021 in the total amount of $503,809. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede, to adopt Resolution No. 20201216-03 Adopting the Final 2021 EDA Budget as presented with a total operating budget of $42,262. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley, to adopt Resolution No. 20201216-04 Adopting the Final EDA Levy for Taxes Payable 2021 in the total amount of $12,020. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer, to approve the On-Sale Wine and Strong Beer License for Dan Lang / Sandstone Lanes. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede, to approve the Donation Agreement between the City and Members Co-Operative Credit Union for the donation of property located at 406 Commercial Avenue North for the purpose of creating a new city park, with much appreciation by the Council and the community. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Riley, approving the participation of Council Members in the League of MN Cities 2021 Elected Leaders Institute. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Palmer, to approve the Final Pay Application from Lundberg Plumbing & Heating for the City Hall Boiler Project in the amount of $6,278.67. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Riley, second Gaede, to approve 3-year appointments (2021-2023) on the Planning Commission for Steve Palmer and Andy Spartz. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley, to approve 3-year appointments (2021-2023) on the Park Commission for Tony Vavricka and David Chasson and further to accept the resignation of Eric Sturtz, thanking him for his service to the City. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to approve the A/P Clerk Claims – November in the total amount of $829,351.42. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Spartz, second Riley, to approve the 2020 budgeted transfers as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer to adjourn at 7:50 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk's office, 119 4th St. , or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
(Published in the Pine County Courier December 24, 2020)
