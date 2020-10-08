Sandstone EDA Meeting - Motion Summary
September 23, 2020
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
This meeting took place at City Hall with a Zoom video conferencing option.
ROLL CALL: Peter Spartz, Val Palmer, Julena Rahier, Randy Riley, Kris LaBounty, Cassie Gaede, Matt Anderson
Members absent: None
Staff present: Executive Director Kathy George
Others present: Jeff & Alana Tyson, Shawn & June Raykowski, Miles & Barbara Lubrant
Motion Riley, second Gaede to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.
Public Hearing: Shawn Raykowski – Purchase of Parcel 45.0101.013
Motion Riley, second Rahier, to open the Public Hearing. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Riley, second Anderson, to close the Public Hearing. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede, to adopt Resolution No. 20200923-01 Approving the Purchase Agreement Between the EDA and Shawn Raykowski for parcel 45.0101.013 for $5,000. Motion carried 7-0.
Public Hearing: Jeff & Alana Tyson – Purchase of Parcel 45.0040.000
Motion Gaede, second Riley, to open the Public Hearing. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier, to close the Public Hearing. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Riley, second Anderson, to adopt Resolution No. 20200923-02 Approving the Purchase Agreement Between the EDA and Jeff & Alana Tyson for parcel 45.0040.000 for $9,001. Motion carried 7-0.
Public Hearing: Miles & Barbara Lubrant – Purchase of Parcel 45.5639.000
Motion Gaede, second Rahier, to open the Public Hearing. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Riley, second Rahier, to close the Public Hearing. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Palmer, second Gaede, to adopt Resolution No. 20200923-03 Approving the Purchase Agreement and Subsequent Amendments Between the EDA and Miles & Barbara Lubrant for the purchase of parcel 45.5639.000 for $33,000. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion LaBounty, second Rahier to approve the minutes of the August 23, 2020 Regular EDA Meeting. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley, to accept the resignation of EDA President Kris LaBounty and appoint Vice-President Palmer as the President of the EDA. Motion carried 6-0, with Palmer abstaining.
Motion Rahier, second Anderson, to approve the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant Program Guidelines and Application form. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley, to close the meeting in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 13D.05, subdivision 3(c), to consider offers or counteroffers for the purchase or sale of real or personal property and to review confidential or protected nonpublic appraisal data and to determine the asking price for real property to be sold by the EDA. Motion carried 7-0.
The following property was discussed: Parcel 45.5320.000
Motion Riley, second Spartz, to re-open the meeting. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Gaede, second Riley to adjourn at 7:00 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.
Attest: Kathy George, Executive Director
Kristin LaBounty, President
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St. , or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
(Published in the Pine County Courier October 1, 2020)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.