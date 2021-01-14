NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of the Sandstone Economic Development Authority (the “EDA”) will meet at Sandstone City Hall located at 119 Fourth Street in Sandstone, Minnesota at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 to conduct a public hearing on the proposed sale of certain real property owned by the EDA and located in the City of Sandstone, Pine County, Minnesota.
These properties are generally located north of State Highway 23 South and south of Grouse Street, are proposed to be purchased by Doua Vue, and are legally described as:
Parcel ID No: 45.0101.014
The North 433.33 feet of the following described property:
That part of the Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 42, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota described as follows:
Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter; thence west along said North line of said Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter a distance of 540 feet; thence south parallel with the east line to the north right-of-way line of State Highway 23 (formerly Highway 61); thence easterly along said right-of-way line to the intersection with the east line; thence north along the east line to point of beginning. 5.37 acres.
Parcel ID No: 45.0039.001
The East Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter less the West 435 feet of the North 300 feet and less the East 410 feet of the South 445 feet, Section 9, Township 42, Range 20, City of Sandstone, Pine County, Minnesota. 12.76 acres.
A copy of all documents relating to the proposed sale of these properties will be on file and available for inspection at City Hall during regular business hours.
Any person wishing to express an opinion on the matters to be considered at the public hearing will be heard orally at the hearing or in writing addressed to Kathy George, Executive Director, PO Box 641, Sandstone, MN 55072; or e-mail to administrator@sandstonemn.com.
BY ORDER of the Board of Commissioners.
Dated: January 8, 2021.
Published in the Pine County Courier January 14, 21, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.