Sandstone EDA Meeting - Motion Summary
October 28, 2020
Call to order: 6:00 p.m.
This meeting took place at City Hall with a Zoom video conferencing option.
ROLL CALL: Peter Spartz, Val Palmer, Julena Rahier, Randy Riley, Kris LaBounty, Cassie Gaede, Matt Anderson
Members absent: None
Staff present: Executive Director Kathy George
Others present: None
Motion LaBounty, second Spartz to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier to approve the minutes of the September 23, 2020 Regular EDA Meeting. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Spartz, second Rahier, to approve 17 Applications for COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants in the total amount of $159,900. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Riley, second Spartz, to close the meeting at 6:10 p.m. in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 13D.05, subdivision 3(c), to consider offers or counteroffers for the purchase or sale of real or personal property and to review confidential or protected nonpublic appraisal data and to determine the asking price for real property to be sold by the EDA. Motion carried 7-0.
The following properties were discussed: 45.5320.000 and 45.5370.000
Motion Gaede, second Riley, to re-open the meeting at 7:40 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.
The November EDA Meeting was rescheduled to November 9th, at 5:00 p.m. due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Motion Gaede, second Rahier, to advertise in the January edition of Site Selection Magazine for $3,000. Motion carried 7-0.
Motion Riley, second Gaede to adjourn at 7:50 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.
Attest: Kathy George, Executive Director
Valerie Palmer, President
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St. , or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the Pine County Courier November 5, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.