SANDSTONE EDA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of the Sandstone Economic Development Authority (the “EDA”) will meet at Sandstone City Hall located at 119 Fourth Street in Sandstone, Minnesota at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 to conduct a public hearing on the proposed sale of certain real property owned by the EDA and located in the City of Sandstone, Pine County, Minnesota to Brock Lievsay. The property is generally located north of Grouse Street and south of Robin Street, legally described as:
Parcel ID No: 45.5638.000:
Outlot B, Vork’s Addition to the City of Sandstone, Pine County, Minnesota.
A copy of all documents relating to the proposed sale of the Property will be on file and available for inspection at City Hall during regular business hours.
Any person wishing to express an opinion on the matters to be considered at the public hearing will be heard orally or in writing.
BY ORDER of the Board of Commissioners.
Dated: August 5, 2020.
(Published in the Pine County Courier August 13, 20, 2020)
