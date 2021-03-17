Sandstone Planning Commission Meeting - Motion Summary
March 10, 2021
Call to order: 7:00 p.m.
This meeting took place at City Hall with a Zoom video conferencing option.
ROLL CALL:
Members present:Steve Palmer, Randy Riley, Reese Frederickson, Rene Stadin (arrived at 7:15)
Members absent: Andrew Spartz
Staff present:Administrator Kathy George
Others: None
Motion Palmer, second Frederickson, to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion passed 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Frederickson, to approve the minutes of the February 10, 2021 Planning Commission meeting. Motion passed 3-0.
PUBLIC HEARINGS: City Code Amendments
Motion Riley, second Palmer, to open the public hearing at 7:08 p.m. Motion passed 3-0.
The Planning Commission reviewed (1) amendments to Section 505 Subdivision Regulations, (2) new Section 515.41 Architectural Standards, and (3) rescinding Section 516 Manufactured Homes.
Motion Frederickson, second Palmer to close the Public Hearing at 7:16 p.m. Motion passed 3-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to recommend the City Council (1) adopt the proposed amendments to section 505 Subdivision Regulations, (2) adopt Section 515.41 Architectural Standards, and (3) rescind Section 516 Manufactured Homes. Motion passed 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley, to adjourn at 7:20 p.m. Motion passed 4-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Randy Riley, Chair
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St. , or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Published in the Pine County Courier March 18, 2021
