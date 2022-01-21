Sandstone Planning Commission Meeting - Motion Summary
January 12, 2022
Call to order: 7:00 p.m.
ROLL CALL:
Members present: Steve Palmer, Randy Riley, Andy Spartz, Bill Gaede
Members absent: Rene Stadin
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George
Others: Terry Kincaid, Dave Schleicher, Pete Spartz
Motion Palmer, second Gaede, to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion passed 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley, to approve the minutes of the November 10, 2021 Planning Commission meeting. Motion passed 4-0. The Planning Commission did not meet in December.
Motion Spartz, second Gaede, to open the Public Hearing on the Interim Use Permit application of Terry Kincaid at 7:03 p.m. Motion passed 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Gaede to close the Public Hearing at 7:10 p.m. Motion passed 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to recommend the City Council approve the Interim Use Permit application of Terry Kincaid to operate a barber shop as a Home Occupation Type 3 at 1117 State Highway 23 N. Motion passed 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley, to open the Public Hearing at 7:15 p.m. to consider amending City Code 515.23 to allow the use “day care center” in the Industrial District with a conditional use permit. Motion passed 4-0.
Motion Spartz, second Gaede to close the Public Hearing at 7:20 p.m. Motion passed 4-0.
Motion Palmer, second Riley to recommend the City Council amend City Code 515.23 to allow “day care center” as a Conditional Use in the Industrial District. Motion passed 4-0.
Motion Gaede, second Palmer, to adjourn at 7:20 p.m. Motion passed 4-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Randy Riley, Chair
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30 pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Publised in the Pine County Courier January 20, 2022
