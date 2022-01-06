Sandstone Special City Council Meeting - Motion Summary
December 29, 2021
Call to order: 7:00 p.m.
Roll Call: Peter Spartz, Valerie Palmer, Julena Rahier, Cassie Gaede
Members absent: Randy Riley
Staff present: Administrator Kathy George
Others present: City Attorney Sam Ketchum, Jen Yocum with the Pine County Courier
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Motion Palmer, second Gaede to extend the 2021 Fire Service agreement with Sandstone Township until January 20, 2022. Motion passed 4-0.
As of January 21, 2022, the Sandstone Fire Department will no longer provide fire service (which includes firefighting, extrication, rescue, and hazardous material duties) to Sandstone Township.
Motion Palmer, second Rahier to adjourn at 8:00 p.m. Motion passed 4-0.
Attest: Kathy George, City Administrator
Peter Spartz, Mayor
Note: A complete copy of the foregoing meeting minutes may be viewed from 7am to 5:30pm Monday – Friday at the City Clerk’s office, 119 4th St., or any time online at www.sandstone.govoffice.com.
Publised in the Pine County Courier January 6, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.