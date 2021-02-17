Sandstone Township
Annual Meeting
and Election of Officers
Sandstone Township will hold its Township Eand Annual Meeting at The Cross Church, on Main Street in Sandstone, March 9, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Board of Canvass Meeting will follow. The Annual Meeting will open at 8:30 p.m. In case of bad weather, the Election, Board of Canvass and Annual Meeting will be held on March 16, 2021, at the same time and place.
There is one open seat for Supervisor.
Sandstone Township Clerk
Ailene Croup
Published in the Pine County Courier February 18, 25, 2021
