Sandstone Township
Planning Committee
Notice of Public Hearing
Sandstone Township Planning Committee will be holding a public hearing on a variance request for building on the 3-acre Vincent property on Groningen Road. The variance request is for non-conforming sized lot to be used for a residential building. Sandstone Township residents are welcomed at the meeting to speak about their opinion on the variance request. The meeting will be held at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, MN 55072, at 7 p.m., August 12, 2021. Written comments must be received by August 7, 2021. Send them to: Sandstone Township, PO Box, 564, Sandstone, MN 55072
Ailene Croup, clerk
Sandstone Township
Published in the Pine County Courier July 29, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.