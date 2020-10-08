2020-21
SNOWPLOWING NOTICE
Sturgeon Lake Township
Notice is hereby given: The Town Board of Sturgeon Lake Township has set the fee for snowplowing a private driveway at $35.00 each time and a deposit of $140.00 is required by November 1st, 2020. If the deposit is received after the 1st of November, 2020, deadline: the fee for snowplowing a driveway will increase to $40.00 each time and a deposit of $160.00 will be required.
If the township has completed snowplowing of township roads and driveways and a resident requests to have their driveway snowplowed, the fee for snowplowing their driveway will be $80.00. This fee will be charged each time this occurs.
The township reserves the right to not plow driveways that have obstacles in the way of grader. The township will contact the homeowner by a letter informing them of the obstacles. The homeowner will be given a 30 day notice to remove these obstacles. If they are not removed, the driveway will not be snowplowed. The township will not be held responsible for any damages that may occur when snowplowing a private driveway.
Please send your snowplowing deposit to Sturgeon Lake Township, 86917 Spring Creek Road, Willow River, MN 55795. If you would like to know the balance on your account or have any questions in regards to this notice, please notify the clerk at 218-658-4437.
This notice is given by my hand on this 17th day of September, 2020.
Nedene Kuhlman, Clerk
Sturgeon Lake Township
(Published in the Askov American September 17 & 24, 2020)
