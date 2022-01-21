STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-22-5
In Re: Estate of Robert W. Hedeen, Deceased.
ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, at 1:30 o’clock p.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the above named decedent, and for the appointment of Douglas R. Hedeen whose address is 1376 Iowa Avenue W., Falcon Heights, MN 55108, as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, a personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate.
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: 1/13/2022
Judge
Heather M. Wynn
D. Sherwood McKinnis, #176898
MCKINNIS & DOOM, P.A.
200 3rd Avenue NE, Suite 300
Cambridge, MN 55008
Published in the Hinckley News January 20, 27, 2022
