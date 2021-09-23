STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-468
NOTICE OF INFORMA PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Elsie Elizabeth Cabak,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will dated March 20. 2019 and codicil(s) to the will dated n/a, and separate writings under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Elmer Doenz whose address is 28643 Wildwood Road, Brook Park, Minnesota, 55007 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 28 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute the estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: September 10, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Applicant
Daniel R. Bina
Bina & Guptil, LLC
1639 Main Street N., Ste. 1
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 020062
Telephone: 320-629-7708
FAX: 320-629-7724
Email: dbinaatty@gmail.com
Published in the Pine County Courier Sept. 16, 23, 2021
