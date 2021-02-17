STURGEON LAKE TOWNSHIP
NOTICE FOR THE ANNUAL TOWNSHIP MEETING
MARCH 9, 2021
Notice is hereby given: this meeting will be held at the township hall located in Sturgeon Lake Township, County of Pine and the State of Minnesota.
The Annual Township Business Meeting will commence at 6:00 p.m. on the 9th day of March, 2021.
The agenda for the Annual Township Business Meeting:
*Review the Township’s Operating Budget for the Township’s Fiscal Year 2022.
*Discuss the township’s levy.
*Discuss all township business pertinent to the Annual Township Business Meeting.
If there is inclement weather on March 9th, 2021 the above mentioned meeting would be rescheduled for the 16th of March, 2021. The time of the meeting would remain the same.
This notice is given by my hand on this day February 18, 2021
Nedene Kuhlman, clerk Sturgeon Lake Township
Published in the Askov American on February 18, March 1, 2021
