SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to approve the October 6, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – October 12, 2020
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 Increase/Decrease
General Fund: 3,680,700 4,114,759 434,059
Health and Human Services Fund: 776,082 1,516,339 740,256
Road and Bridge Fund: 4,821,072 5,296,321 475,249
CARES Act: 0 2,678,347 2,678,347
Land Management Fund: 1,833,909 2,018,891 184,983
TOTAL (inc non-major funds): 14,578,320 21,055,391 6,477,071
Approve the September 2020 disbursements and claims over $2,000.
Approve the Agreement for Prosecution Services with the City of Sturgeon Lake to prosecute misdemeanor ordinance violations, for a one-year term. City of Sturgeon Lake will pay $100 per case file submitted for review or charging of violations.
Approve the contract with the Minnesota Department of Human Services/Adult Mental Health Services. Contract term is January 1, 2021-December 31, 2022 and allows for reimbursement of up to $541,466 over two years for the provision of adult mental health services in Pine County.
Approve Resolution 2020-69 extending septic fix up special assessments as follows:
A. Christopher A. Rix and Patricia A. Gaines, PID 08.0304.000, $18,050
B. Terry and Gwen Spychalla, PID 17.5109.000, $8,800
C. Jimmy Torell and Dustin Nyquist, PID 21.0211.000, $14,000
Approve the promotion of part-time Dispatcher Jenny McClain to full-time Dispatcher, effective November 8, 2020. Classification to remain unchanged.
Approve the hiring of Social Worker Sarah Manor, effective October 27, 2020, Grade 10, Step 1, $24.70 per hour.
Approve the hiring of Eligibility Worker Andrea Norberg, effective October 26, 2020, Grade 6, Step 1, $19.56 per hour, contingent upon completion of a successful background check.
Approve the lodging costs for Probation Director Terry Fawcett for one night, November 3, 2020, $160; Fawcett will serve on the Career Agent Panel for the Department of Corrections in St. Paul, November 3-4, 2020.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendation of the Facilities Committee to the transfer of the South Pine Government Center to the City of the Pine City contingent upon the terms of the sale as recommended by the county attorney. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to change the county’s health insurance coverage to United Health Care (self-insurance) for 2021. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to approve the recommendations of the Health Insurance Committee as to the dental plan (change from The Standard to Guardian), life insurance (stay with the current carrier, Minnesota Life), long-term disability (stay with current carrier, Madison National) and short-term disability carrier (stay with current carrier, Madison National). Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to enter into a Memorandum of Agreement with the City of Sandstone for up to 12 months for the county to use parcel 45.0021.000 as a residential recycling drop-off center. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to accept the bid from Cloquet Riverside Recycling in the amount of $69,600 and authorize the County Auditor/Treasurer or her designee to proceed with contract development with Cloquet Riverside Recycling for the county’s residential recycling program for 2021. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to appoint Mary Kay Sloan as a commissioner from District 1 to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board for the period October 5, 2020 – October 4, 2025. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to award the reallocation of CARES Act funds in the amount of $76,000 for additional class sessions of the Workfast program to accommodate wait list demand in certified nursing assistant, automotive technician, and welding. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
County Administrator David Minke provided an update of the budget through September 30, 2020 by reviewing the expenditure and revenue of the major funds. At the end of the third quarter the budget is on track to end the year on budget and the county’s finances have stabilized.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:54 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners David J. Minke, AdministratorClerk to County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine County Courier November 12, 2020
