SUMMARY
OF MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, November 3, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. County Administrator David Minke provided voter location and registration information for today’s election.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to approve the October 20, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Surveyor’s Report – October, 2020
Northern Natural Gas Air Permit in Hinckley – correspondence
Commissioner Chaffee requested additional information with regard to the Northern Natural Gas Air Permit. County Administrator Minke will follow up.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the following abatement applications:
A. Stanley Copiskey, travel trailer on Lot 13R Hoffman’s Oak Lake was removed and should have been removed for 2020 taxes (PID M16.8900.513).
B. Dave & Justine Koschak, travel trailer on Lot 14 Riverside Campground was removed and should have been removed for 2020 taxes (PID M16.8900.514).
Approve the following repurchase applications:
A. Resolution 2020-74 authorizing Eagle River Reserve, LTD, mortgage holder, to repurchase the property described as Lot 15, Block 1, Lofty Pines, PID 26.5383.000 on a 4-year repurchase contract.
B. Resolution 2020-75 authorizing Eagle River Reserve, LTD, mortgage holder, to repurchase the property described as Outlot A, Lofty Pines, PID 26.5394.000 on a 4-year repurchase contract.
Approve of the following resolutions extending special assessments:
A. Resolution 2020-73
C. John Z. Ternes, $28,275
D. Scott K. Dixon, $17,000
E. Aaron Cekalla, $13,500
B. Resolution 2020-71
i. Troy Foucault and Megan Moore, $14,500.
Approve the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Fiscal Year 2021 Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Grant Agreement. This grant program provides moderate-income and low-income homeowners zero percent interest loans and grants to upgrade their non-compliant sewer systems. Total grant awarded: $55,461.
Acknowledge the resignation of Eligibility Worker Sandy Larson and authorize the backfill of the position.
Approve the hiring of Denise Blesi as an eligibility worker effective November 9, 2020, Grade 6, Step 1, $19.56; and the hiring of three part-time corrections officers, Rebecca Blodgett, Timmy McKellar, and Zackrie Carter, effective November 9, 2020, Grade 7, Step 1, $20.74 per hour.
Approve regular employment status to Eligibility Worker Melanie Christy, effective November 11, 2020.
Public Hearing - County Zoning Ordinance Amendment 2020-70 to Consider Zoning Map for Kerrick Township and Zoning Amendments for the City of Denham (at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)
Land Resources Manager Caleb Anderson stated the Kerrick Township Board passed a resolution opting in to the County Zoning Ordinance thereby rescinding their Township Land Use Zoning Ordinance. Ordinance 2020-70 includes Kerrick Township in the county’s zoning ordinance and rescinds all Kerrick Township ordinances and amendments thereto, governing land use and zoning on behalf of the Kerrick Township Board of Supervisors, and also amends the zoning districts of several properties in Denham from Agriculture 4 to Rural Townsite 1.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:14 a.m. and called for public comment. Kerrick Township Clerk Cindy Darwin was present via electronic means to observe the public hearing, stating there was no public comment at the township meeting regarding this ordinance. There being no further public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:16 a.m.
Commissioner Mohr inquired if the list in Section 1.4.4 of Ordinance 2020-70 included all of the townships and cities that have opted in. Land Resources Manager indicated in the affirmative.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Pine County Ordinance 2020-70 amending the Pine County Zoning Ordinance and rescinding all existing land use and zoning ordinances and amendments thereto adopted by Kerrick Township, also amending the zoning map in the city of Denham. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2020-72 to submit, adopt, and implement the Nemadji River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Collective Bargaining Agreements with Health & Human Services and Courthouse, both represented by AFSCME, for 2021-2023. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
2021 Budget Update
County Administrator David Minke provided an update of the 2021 budget. With the changes previously requested by the county board, the funds are balanced with a three percent (3%) levy increase.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:35 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair Board of CommissionersDavid J. Minke,AdministratorClerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
(Published in the Pine County Courier December 24, 2020)
