SUMMARY OF MINUTES
SPECIAL MEETING
CITY OF HINCKLEY
CITY COUNCIL
August 18, 2020
Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, a Special Meeting of the Hinckley City Council was called to order on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. by Mayor Don Zeman.
Members present: Mayor Don Zeman & Councilmembers: Tim Burkhardt, Troy Westrum, and John Frank. Also present: City Administrator Kyle Morell, Finance Director Tom Barmettler and Mike Bubany of David Drown & Associates.
Frank made a motion, seconded by Burkhardt, to approve the agenda. Carried 4-0.
Financial Planning Presentation – Mike Bubany
Mike presented Council with its 2020 Financial Planning Review. COVID-19 has affected the City’s water and sewer funds, how long those funds are affected remains to be seen. Discussion was had about the potential of increasing rates to improve the health of the funds. Staff will work with Mike to provide updated projections later in the year. Staff examined ways to finance future projects and vehicles purchases and how they would affect the City’s financial standing.
A motion was made by Westrum, seconded by Frank, to adjourn the Special Meeting at 6:08 p.m. Carried 4-0.
Don Zeman, Mayor
Kyle Morell, City Administrator
Published in the Hinckley News September 17, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.