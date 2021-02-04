SUMMONS AND NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON FAMILY COURT DIVISION
In Re: the Matter of the Child/ren of: Kaurene Kost and Jamie Pedro Williams
Petition Number: 82-JV-20-640
NOTICE TO: Jamie Pedro Williams, legal custodian or parent of the child/ren.
ATTENTION
1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed on December 22, 2020, in the State of Minnesota, County of Washington, District Court, Juvenile Court Division, 14949 62nd St N, Stillwater, MN 55082, alleging among other things that the parental rights of Jamie Pedro Williams as to the child/ren with the date of birth of January 20, 2006, should be terminated upon grounds as stated in the petition filed in the Juvenile Court Division, 14949 62nd St N, Stillwater, MN, and asking for an order of this Court terminating such parental rights.
2. THEREFORE, Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Washington County District Court, Juvenile Court Division, 14949 62nd St N, Stillwater, MN, on April 6, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. or as soon after as the matter can be heard.
3. YOU ARE THEREFORE ORDERED to appear before said Court at said time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including terminating and permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent/s or legal custodian/s and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.
WITNESS, the Honorable Thomas D. Hayes
Judge, Tenth Judicial District
Annette Fritz, Court Administration
Published in the Hinckley News
February 4, 11, 18, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.