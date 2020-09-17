Notice
Tri Township Disposal District will be conducting their Annual Meeting on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the Duxbury Store in Duxbury, MN.
Cheryl Wickham – 320-242-3409.
(Published in the Pine County Courier September 17, 2020
