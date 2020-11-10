NOTICE
The proposed U.S. Dept. of Commerce / Economic Development Administration regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine & Mille Lacs Counties is available for public review and comment. This document can be found online at www.ecrdc.org or at the offices of the East Central Regional Development Commission: 100 Park Street S., Mora, MN. Comments may be submitted electronically at: ecrdc@ecrdc.org or mailed to: CEDS, ECRDC, 100 Park Street S., Mora, MN 55051. Questions: call 330-679-4065 #29. Deadline to comment is 12:00 PM on December 21, 2020.
Published in the Askov American on November 12, 2020
