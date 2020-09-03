SATURDAY
SEPTEMBER 19
Mora Fly-in and Static Tractor Display
Mora Municipal Airport (KJMR) will be hosting its annual Fly-In event on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 beginning at 8 a.m. and running until 12 p.m. Mora Municipal Airport is located at 2085 Mahogany Street, Mora. The Mora Fly-In is sponsored by the City of Mora and its Airport Board.
