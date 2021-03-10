COVID-19 numbers continue to drop across the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Pine County Health and Human Services staff have been working hard to vaccinate residents as soon as the vaccine became available. They administered 500 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week, said Samantha Lo, director of public health. As of March 9, 5,094 of the 29,223 residents in Pine County received at least one dose of the vaccine and 46.8% of residents over 65 are vaccinated.
Over 1.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide and 582,134 residents completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH. The goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of residents 65 years old and older is growing closer. The state is currently at 66 percent with residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The county prioritized senior citizens and assisted living facilities as soon as the vaccine became available, said Lo. The oldest resident to receive the vaccine by county staff is 106. Lo said the resident was excited to receive the vaccination as is the majority of senior citizens.They told Lo they look forward to getting out and seeing family and friends again for the first time since the state shut down last March.
A new group can sign up for the vaccine. Health care workers and paid or unpaid caregivers can receive the vaccine now, said Lo. She explained that includes parents caring for a child with special health needs.
Pharmacy vaccine allocations are separate from county allocations.
The Sandstone Thrifty White location has also been busy, said Brooke Schwasinger, pharmacy manager.
The staff vaccinated over 500 residents as of Wednesday, March 3. She said they are currently accepting residents 65 years and older.
“There is a waiting list online if there are no available appointments,” Schwasinger said. “We encourage patients to contact the pharmacy if they do not have family members or friends to help them sign up for an appointment.”
Both said common side effects usually last a few days and include a sore arm, body aches, fever and chills.
She said residents with allergy concerns including fish, eggs, beef, or latex do not need to worry about a reaction from the vaccine. She said none of those items are in the vaccine.
A serious reaction is very rare, Lo said. The clinic is prepared with epinephrine medication on hand. The county will continue providing the vaccine at pop- up clinics in the Sandstone and Pine City areas.
PINE COUNTY COVID UPDATE
Total number of cases: 2,838
New cases last week: 18
Positive cases incarcerated at Willow River: 77
Positive cases incarcerated at FCI Sandstone: 751
Patients who had to be hospitalized: 148
Age range of patients: 0-98 years old
Deaths: 16
People with at least one vaccine dose: 5,094
Register to receive a vaccine through https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector/index.jsp
Contact the Pine County COVID-19 Hotline at 320-591-1690 or public.health@co.pine.mn.us
Statistics provided by Pine County Public Health and Minnesota Public Health. Updated March 8.
How to sign up
Gateway Family Health in Moose Lake call 218-485-2014 or register online at gatewayclinic.com.
Thrifty White Pharmacy in Sandstone online at thriftywhite.com.
The Pine County Health and Human Services number is 320-591-1690 or email them at public.health@co.pine.mn.us .
