The boys varsity hockey team has picked up momentum as the season has gone on, and after starting the season with four straight losses, the Dragons have gone 7-2 in their last nine games, notching victories, passing milestones, and blazing their way to a statement comeback win over St. Francis.
Pine City 3, Becker Big Lake 2
Coach Seth Sauter said that the Dragons outshot the Eagles 44 - 25 in this matchup, but still had to overcome adversity to earn a victory.
“There was not a lot of flow to this game due to the way officials were calling penalties,” Sauter said. “We were shorthanded for a lot of this game. Our penalty kill really came through and helped us get the win.”
Peyton Smetana, Mason Mikyska, and Ryder Youngbauer scored for the Dragons – and Brent Keeney picked up his first varsity point on his first shift.
“It was great to see Brent Keeney get his first point and set up the game-winning goal,” Sauter said.
The Dragons started two freshmen in this game: Hunter Haug at defense and Oskar Gribauval at goalie.
“It was great to see some of our younger players step in and play well at the varsity level in their first start,” Sauter said. “Oskar played great and came up with some big saves to earn his first varsity win as a Dragon.”
Pine City 7, North Branch 6
This was a historic victory for the team, as the Dragons beat the Vikings for the first time in five years, and one of their players passed a major milestone in his hockey career.
“It was a big win for the boys and the program,” Sauter said. “You could feel the relief in the locker room after the game. This group has not had a lot of success against North Branch, and it was good to check that box off our list.”
Sauter said fans were treated to an exciting, back-and-forth game with multiple lead changes.
“As a team, you don’t like to give up six goals but the team kept working hard and never gave up,” he said.
Peyton Smetana scored twice, Ryder Youngbauer had two assists and Dragon Captain Parker Sell earned his 100th point as a Dragon with a goal in the second period.
“What a huge accomplishment for Parker,” Sauter said. “Opponents have really focused on Parker this year, he has had to work hard for every point. There are not many players who have reached that milestone and Parker should be extremely proud of what he has done as an individual and for the program.”
Sauter also noted that Jimmy Lindblom picked up his first goal of the season along with an assist.
“Jimmy has been asked to play defense at times this season and he has really stepped up and played at a position that is out of his comfort zone,” Sauter said. “He is the ultimate team player.
“Mason Mikyska played great in this game,” Sauter said, noting that he had two goals and three assists. “He made a lot of great plays including a highlight-reel one-handed deek on a breakaway.”
The Dragons killed off a penalty with under three minutes left in the game and scored before the game needed overtime. Mason Rydberg scored a clutch game-winning goal with 11 seconds left in regulation.
Rydberg took a pass from Aidan Welch (who had three assists on the night), stepped in, and fired a hard wrist shot from just inside the blue line to beat the goalie top shelf.
“Mason will be the first to admit that he did not have his best stuff the previous two games,” Sauter said. “For him to come back in this game and play great and get the game-winner that late in the game shows what kind of player he is. He really came through for us tonight. We ask him to do a lot defensively for this team, so for him to contribute offensively at that point in a game against a conference rival was big for him and the team.”
Goalie Mason Olson came in for relief for Gribivaul in the third period and stonewalled the Viking offense.
“For Oli to come in and shut down the skilled players on the Vikings was a huge momentum change for us,” Sauter said. “He stepped up when we needed him and was a big reason we were able to hold on for the win. It was a great night to be a Mason.”
The win moved the Dragons ahead of North Branch in the standings to take over third place in the Mississippi 8 conference.
“There are no nights off in this conference,” Sauter said. “Every game is a battle, which will only help this team moving forward.”
