Two burglaries, one at a business and one at a church, were reported in Sturgeon Lake on Dec. 24, 2020.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public for any information on the overnight burglaries. A picture is being circulated on the Pine County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page that shows a dark colored Jeep that was seen near one of the burglaries at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 24.
Any information on the vehicle or the burglaries should be reported to the Pine County Sheriff’s Department Office at 320-629-8380 and ask for Deputy Anderson or Investigator Libra.
