Don’t be alarmed if you see a house on fire on Lawler Ave on Saturday June 11. The Hinckley Fire Department in conjunction with Pine Technical and Community College, will be conducting a training burn. The HVFD has also invited all of the fire departments in Pine County and those from Mora and Rush City as well.
The training not only benefits students who have completed the Firefighter I and Firefighter II classes, it benefits all members of the departments.
Elliott Golly, Hinckley Fire Chief and Lead Instructor with PTCC, said they recently had 14 students who just finished the classroom portion of the firefighter courses. The classroom portion requires potential firefighters to complete 140 hours of classroom time. They also have to pass three tests, one for Firefighter I, one for hazmat (hazardous materials) and one for Firefighter II. Along with the written tests they also have to pass skills tests with the evaluators. The classroom porton alone can take six to seven months to complete.
PTCC is conducting the burn. All of the instructors are part of Pine Tech, Golly is the lead instructor.
If they pass all of the written tests and the skills tests the next step is the live burn. If the student firefighter passes all of these steps they receive a card that shows they are nationally certified firefighters. This card allows the new firefighters the ability to apply for a job anywhere in the United States.
According to Golly, the latest group of students ranged in experience from being on their department for a just few days to former firefighters who had been out of the department long enough they wanted to learn the new information and regulations. During the classroom training, students learn to put on their turnout gear, how to use the SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatus) among many other lessons.
While in their turnout gear, they do a multitude of drills including rolling hoses or crawling around on the floor so they get used to how the gear feels. “It becomes second nature by the time they are done,” said Golly.
What happens during a training burn
In a live burn, trainees learn smoke and fire behavior, how to vent a building properly, how oxygen can affect a fire and so much more.
Before they go into the building they are learning how to hook up to the pumpers, how the pumper hooks up to the hydrant, where the hoses are and what each hose is used for.
In the Level I burns each group, consisting of three students and one instructor will enter the room where an ignition crew has set up an area with pallets and straw. The ignition crew will start the fire and the students and instructor will watch the fire grow from ignition through to the point where it is fully developed. This teaches them fire behavior. Each student will get a chance to put out the smaller fire.
Once all of a crew has had a chance to take on the level one burn, they move on to a debrief with their instructors and then are sent over to the rehab area with staff from Essentia Health ambulance where their vitals are checked before going back for the Level II burn.
“If their oxygen levels are not where they need to be, the ambulance crew will not let them leave until their numbers are up,” said Golly. This shows the instructors who they need to keep an eye on during the next step, which is level two burns.
During the level two burns one of the things they learn is how to stay below the thermal layer, which is the hottest part oft the fire.
“There are at least 10 different things new firefighters learn during a burn like this,”said Golly. “And this is under a controlled setting… where we know the outcome.”
There are many steps that lead up to being able to do a training burn such as this. The fire department must file the proper permits, check that there is no liens on the property, get approval from city council, check the house for stability and much more. The homeowner must get the building checked for asbestos also.
Lawler Avenue between 2nd and 3rd NE will be blocked off during this training burn, to ensure the safety of the fire crews and the public. Please try to avoid the area for everyone’s safety.
