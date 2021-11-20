Since 1990 the aviation community has been collecting and distributing toys to hospitals across Minnesota. It is difficult for a child to be hospitalized anytime, but more so over the holidays. As one hospital spokesperson stated, “these gifts make it possible to create a more comforting and more comfortable environment for our young patients. These gifts will help brighten the lives of our hospitalized children.”
This year, Tree of Hope is moving back to having an in-person toy collection event, with changes prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The toys will be dropped off, sorted and bagged from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, December 4, at St. Cloud Regional Airport’s Hangar H2. Organizers are asking for limited socialization at the collection site. The need might be greater this yeardue to more children having COVID-19. Unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Pine County Courier.
If anyone wishes to send a check, it should go to: Tree of Hope, c/o Deb Klier, Secretary and Treasurer, 10110-161st St. W, Lakeville, MN 55044. In the memo line please add: Tree of Hope 2021.
Gifts can be donated year-round. If anyone is interested in participating in this year’s collections and has any questions, please contact Mary Ellen Dewey at the Pine County Courier, 320-245-2368.
The Tree of Hope, a Minnesota 501(c)(3) non-profit charity, is an all-volunteer effort by Minnesota pilots to collect and distribute Christmas gifts for seriously ill hospitalized children. This volunteer collection was started with the help of the Minnesota Flyer magazine’s editor Richard Coffey in 1990 with the idea that terminally ill children and their families needed to know that others were thinking of them. They needed hope for a cure, hope for getting better and hope for the future, no matter how short. Tree of Hope is the only organization that consistently supplies toys to hospitals over the holidays.
The gifts are distributed to 37 Minnesota hospital pediatric units, two Wisconsin hospitals, one North Dakota hospital, five Ronald McDonald houses, and two Catholic Charities Child Shelters by the aviation community. The child may be a transplant patient, cancer patient, surgical patient or a child who has a serious injury requiring him or her to be in the hospital. The collection will provide thousands of gifts for infants and children through 18 years of age. Last year over 6,000 gifts were delivered.
The Tree of Hope, an outpouring of generosity on the part of the region’s pilots, has become the Spirit itself at many hospitals where the staff has no other resources to provide Christmas gifts for the bed-bound kids.
Tree of Hope is supported by the aviation community, Minnesota Experimental Aircraft Association Chapters, Minnesota Chapter of Ninety-Nines Inc., Minnesota flying clubs, Zuhrah Shrine Flyers, International Organization of Women Pilots, Minnesota Pilots Association, scout groups, churches, businesses, and communities throughout Minnesota. 100% of your donations go to the kids.
Go to the Tree of Hope website for more details or to donate by credit card or PayPal www.holidaytreeofhope.org
The Pine County Courier collects year-round for this program. Help put a smile on a little face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.