Before I answer that question, you should know more about the VFW Auxiliary. Over 100 years old and founded in 1914, the VFW Auxiliary has been fulfilling its mission of supporting Veterans of Foreign Wars. The Auxiliary is made up of members with a common link: all are relatives of those who served overseas in a combat zone.
According to the National Auxiliary website, there are nearly 470,000 members in more than 3,600 Auxiliaries across the United States. These members are working to improve lives of veterans, their families and even current service members.
In 2016, the national organization dropped the word “Ladies” from its name and welcomed male members. These men have a male or female relative that has served in a location of foreign conflict. It was time to be inclusive on behalf of our female veterans.
The citizenship requirement has also changed. At the 2021 National VFW convention, a resolution to amend Sec. 101 was proposed and eligibility was presented for vote and adopted. The change removed the requirement that a person must be a citizen of the U.S. to join the VFW Auxiliary. The VFW adopted a similar change to their bylaws in 2021.
Membership in the VFW Auxiliary includes husbands/wives, fathers/mothers, sons/daughters, brothers/sisters, widowers/widows, grandfathers/grandmothers, and granddaughters/grandsons of persons who were or are eligible for membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. Even step and adopted parents, children and half siblings, grandparents and grandchildren are considered the same as biological family members. Proof of the Veteran’s service is required and must be obtained by the applicant. The Veteran does not have to be a member of a VFW Post for you to join an Auxiliary. In addition, applicants must be at least 16 years of age. Now you know if you are eligible to join.
Why would you consider joining our Pine City Auxiliary? You will have opportunities to participate in activities that support our veterans and other service members. This includes fund raising, volunteering for the hospital program or legislative initiatives, promoting patriotism and offering support to other Pine City military organizations including The American Legion Auxiliary, Blue Star Moms and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee. In addition, our local Post and Auxiliary support Pine City groups such the Food Shelf, A Place For You, Scouts, Freedom Fest and others. There is so much good we can do for others.
Will you join? Think about it – we welcome new members.
Contact Marita Haberman with questions and to receive an application at (320) 629-3461.
Marita Haberman is the membership chair and former VFW Auxiliary president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.