Vilstad Church gathers for ice cream social

A crowd of friends of Vilstad Church gathered to visit and reminisce with each other. Over 70 people were in attendance with an ice cream social, craft and bake sale and a hymn sing in the chapel. It was a beautiful day ! Thank you to all who cleaned, planned and volunteered to help.
