Pine County has initiated a community-wide branding effort to encourage civic pride, the support of all county organizations, cities, towns and businesses, and to encourage tourism, talent and investment in the county.
The initiative began last November and will take place in three stages, with a community survey being part of the first stage. Phase II will consist of brand development, and Phase III will be the implementation and launch of the brand.
Pine County Economic Development coordinator, Lezlie Sauter, addressed the Pine County Board of Commissioners last fall in regards to a marketing proposal to help develop a brand and new logo for Pine County and define the questions of “who we are, what we stand for and what sets Pine County apart from other areas in Greater Minnesota.”
Sauter stated that a total of 10 proposals from various branding companies, many who were familiar with the greater Minnesota area, were presented. It was decided to move forward with a company, CivicBrand, which best fit the overall scope of what is needed. The Pine County Board of Commissioners approved the motion to enter into a professional service agreement with CivicBrand Marketing Consultant to develop a brand identity for Pine County to be used at the county, city, business, organization and all civic levels.
The branding plan includes a tagline, elevator pitch and website redesign at the county level.
The American Rescue Plan Act funding in the amount of $28,100 has been allocated under the rule allowing funds for aid to tourism, travel and hospitality, for this project, stated Pine County Administrator David Minke.
The branding survey
The branding survey is the first step of a detailed community engagement process aimed at gaining an understanding of why people live, work and play in Pine County.
Questions such as “What does Pine County have to offer visitors? What are the issues facing Pine County in the next few years? How do residents feel about living there?” will be asked throughout the engagement process and as part of the community survey.
The survey focuses on three categories: community perception, community culture and community vision. The results of the survey will be tabulated for use in the development of the brand. The survey takes around 15 minutes or less, and the survey host asks that people take the time to read each question and answer it as accurately and as truthfully as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.