To the Editor:
Unless I missed it ...I think the whole city wants to know when is the Mexican restaurant going to open?
From what I have heard everything is in place including the fire system. Have the owners ever heard of curbside pick up? Picnic tables in the parking lot for social distancing...
I think the city made a sizable financial contribution in order to get this new restaurant up and running, employing folks and paying taxes. So what’s the deal?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.