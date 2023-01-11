Willow River News Kathi Bennett

One of the topics that may be uncomfortable to talk about is suicide. Unfortunately, suicide touches so many more lives than we even think. I always thought that I would be able to see the signs if someone was suicidal and help them. I was wrong.  Many times there is no warning sign, that even the most aware people can see. Or the signs are so subtle that you don’t pick up on them…until afterward. Even if you are extremely close to someone and think you would know if they are in trouble. It is important to have conversations with the people that you love and let them know that you are there for them “IF” they ever have thoughts of self-harm. Let them know that they are very important in your life and it would hurt you greatly if they weren’t here…more than they even know. I have had these conversations with some of my loved ones after the death of a very special person by suicide.  It was these conversations that then helped those people realize that they matter so much and ask for help.  Don’t wait to have the conversation.  Don’t wait for any signs. I am glad I opened up the dialog and these loved ones got help.  The numbers to call for help for Pine County are 1-800-523-3333, Carlton County 1-844-722-4724, and the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is reached by calling or texting 988. If you are having thoughts of suicide please know that you matter to more people than you even realize and ask for help.  

