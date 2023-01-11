One of the topics that may be uncomfortable to talk about is suicide. Unfortunately, suicide touches so many more lives than we even think. I always thought that I would be able to see the signs if someone was suicidal and help them. I was wrong. Many times there is no warning sign, that even the most aware people can see. Or the signs are so subtle that you don’t pick up on them…until afterward. Even if you are extremely close to someone and think you would know if they are in trouble. It is important to have conversations with the people that you love and let them know that you are there for them “IF” they ever have thoughts of self-harm. Let them know that they are very important in your life and it would hurt you greatly if they weren’t here…more than they even know. I have had these conversations with some of my loved ones after the death of a very special person by suicide. It was these conversations that then helped those people realize that they matter so much and ask for help. Don’t wait to have the conversation. Don’t wait for any signs. I am glad I opened up the dialog and these loved ones got help. The numbers to call for help for Pine County are 1-800-523-3333, Carlton County 1-844-722-4724, and the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is reached by calling or texting 988. If you are having thoughts of suicide please know that you matter to more people than you even realize and ask for help.
It is National Blood Donor Month. There will be a blood drive at the Willow River High School on Friday, Jan. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot (don’t worry…it’s in a nice warm comfortable bus). Contact Melissa Johnson at 218-372-3733 to sign up. Or you may email her at mjohnson@isd577.org.
Northview Bank deserves a great big “thanks” for donating 41 items (hats, mittens, scarves, etc. to the elementary kids). If you missed the elementary winter concert you may watch it online through the school website on the newsfeed tab. There is boys basketball junior varsity and varsity games on Jan. 13 in Willow River starting at 5:45 and 7 p.m. There is a PTO meeting Jan. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Pizza Pub in Sturgeon Lake. For more information go to pto@isd577.org. Jan. 16 is a Staff Development Day so there will not be school for the kids. Jan. 17 there is a school board meeting at 6 p.m. in the high school library. Jan. 17, 19 and 24 there are junior high boys basketball games at Willow River starting at 4:45 p.m.
St. Mary’s Church: The Knights of Columbus meeting will be held January 22 starting with the rosary at 6:30 p.m. with meeting to follow at 7 p.m. Confessions are heard from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. before the Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s. Eucharistic Adoration is on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Doughnut Sundays at St. Mary’s after the 8:30 a.m. Mass are as follows: Jan. 29, Feb. 26, March 26, April 30 and May 21.
