I am a geek…I was listening to the Minnesota House (Legislature) on January 25, 2021 and was intrigued. If you have a moment please pop this up on YouTube and listen to it. I would like to say that it gave me a clear picture of why we are so divided right now. Before every government meeting we start out by saying the pledge of allegiance. “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” With that said…we are being pulled apart by differences of ideologies. The world that I grew up in is so vastly different than the one my kids grew up in. No wonder we have a hard time seeing eye to eye. The education system, the religious system, the family system, etc. are so different than they were when people of my age grew up. A better question is how can we not be divided. Give our legislature a listen if you have time…or better yet take the time.
There will be a Willow River Community Club meeting on Saturday, February 6th, at 10 am. Please come and join us. We’ll be talking about Fun with the Easter Bunny.
In regard to the Willow River School: Willow River Trap Club is getting organized. If your student would like to join please contact Tana Mack at the school for sign up. More information will follow in the next few weeks. School Picture Days: Friday, February 5, 2021 all distance learning students open time slots between 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. are welcome. Please enter through door J (big gym). You are welcome to come later, but will need to wait in line. (They expect to be completely finished with all pictures by noon, so please come before then.) Friday, March 12, is a regular make up photo day. The school is looking for more bus drivers. So, if you are interested please contact them.
The Mass times for St. Mary’s (St. Isidore’s and Holy Angels members too) are: Holy Angels - Saturday 5 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m., St. Mary’s - Sunday 8:30 a.m., and St. Isidore’s – Seasonal. The Confession times are as follows: Holy Angels on Saturdays at 4 pm, St. Mary’s and St. Isidore’s on Sunday at 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. (before Mass). For Prayer Line Requests for St. Mary’s please contact Judy Prachar at 218-372-3409 or you may make requests through the website:www.stmarywillowriver.org. Legion of Mary will be at St. Mary’s Center every Monday at 6:30 pm on: Also, on Wednesdays’ Eucharistic Adoration will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church. Every third Sunday of each month, the Knights of Columbus will be praying the Rosary before Mass at St. Mary’s Church. The Knights of Columbus meeting will be held on February 28, 2021. The meeting will be at St. Isidore’s Church with rosary at 6:30 p.m. and meeting to follow at 7 p.m.
“It was by the sober sense of our citizens that we were safely and steadily conducted from monarchy to republicanism, and it is by the same agency alone we can be kept from falling back.” – James Madison
