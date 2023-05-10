10 Years Ago, 2013
Cowboy Andy Schwarz and his horse came to visit Pine City Elementary kindergarten students for Western Day. Kindergartners are doing a backwards countdown of the alphabet and April 30 was “W” for Western Day. All the kids dressed up like cowboys and cowgirls.
Still time for good corn yield: Last year was one of the earliest and longest growing seasons, productive and profitable for most Minnesota crop producers. However, 2013 is starting out as one of the latest for spring planting. Last spring, 2012, by the end of April about 50% of the corn was planted in Minnesota.
Sheriff gears up for summer: Challenged by employee turnover, a shortage of Patrol deputies, juvenile delinquency, and the potential for large unplanned loud music events, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for what could be a very active summer.
Last week Sheriff Robin Cole told the Pine City Council that the South district, which includes the greater Pine City area, is three deputies short, and work shifts of Patrol officers have been adjusting to continue providing coverage without going to overtime.
25 Years Ago, 1998
Relay for Life raises $25,000: Pine City was the host site for the Pine unit of the American Cancer societies 3rd annual Relay For Life. The 12-hour event began at 7 p.m., Friday, May 1 and ended at 7 a.m. on May 2. Two hundred seventy-five people on 26 teams participated in this year’s fundraiser, bringing in $25,000 for services to cancer patients and prevention education in Pine County.
Robert Musgrove named president of Pine Technical College: The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees has named Robert L. Musgrove president of Pine Technical College in Pine City. Musgrove, 48, will replace Eugene Biever, who retires June 30.
State technical college students choose Dallas Carpenter: The Minnesota Technical College Students Association held its annual awards banquet at Cragun’s Conference Center in Brainerd.
Dallas Carpenter, Pine City, was awarded the teacher of the year award. The award is given to an outstanding instructor by all technical college students in the state of Minnesota.
Dallas is the auto instructor at Pine Technical College. He has been an instructor for 27 years. Wednesday, May 6, will be Dallas Carpenter day at Pine Technical College.
50 Years Ago, 1973
T-ball is among the new activities planned for the 1973 summer Recreation program. Others are young women’s softball, bicycling, cheerleading instruction and new arts and crafts including leather crafts, copper enameling, macrame, decoupage and oil painting.
The bell tower on the restored Rural School in Pine City was placed back into position Thursday afternoon, and the old structure once again took on its proper Country School appearance. The Big Crane from Rydberg Construction gently set the ornate tower back on its lofty perch.
The Keg Drive-In, north of the Snake River on Highway 61, will open on Friday, May 11.
Brook Park: The custom of hanging May baskets was underway May 1. Several were finders of a May treat, but who? No one saw them, but whoever brought cheer on the rainy night of May 1.
75 Years Ago, 1948
Cecil Blanchard began work last week on the remodeling of the bakery building, which, when completed, will add greatly to the appearance of that corner. The veneer brickwork has been torn off and will be replaced with black vitorlite and a new front. The doorway is to be changed to the corner, with the entrance on the highway side closed off. New plate glass windows will be installed, and excavation for a full basement is now being done.
The Pine City Hotel, which was purchased by Grant Nichols last fall, has been in the process of being remodeled since that time. A full basement has been put in, the outside is being stuccoed, a new front and new heating plant have been put in, and on one side a cafe and on the other a pool hall has been installed.
Funeral services for Iver Stumne, well known Pokegama Lake resident, were held from the Methodist church, the Reverend John Miller officiating.
100 Years Ago, 1923
A new building, 34 ft by 155 ft., three stories high and of the latest fireproof material will be constructed this summer at the cost of about 75,000 at the Pokegama Sanitorium.
A cement sidewalk is being put in on the block south of the park leading to the Interstate Lumber Company. The block is village property and the sidewalk will be a big Improvement.
The Leon Heath post of the legion has undertaken the work of improving and beautifying The village block south of Robinson Park.
125 Years Ago, 1898
The news of the defeat of the Spanish Fleet in the Philippines by Commodore Dewey’s Asiatic Squadron was hailed with joy by the citizens of this place.
Larry Murphy held the lucky number that Drew the Otto Kowalke mare on Friday evening. He sold the animal to Theo Buselmeier for $40.
Captain Webber launched the steamship “Stowe” on Saturday morning and she made her first trip up the lake on Saturday afternoon, Pilot Barnes having charge of her.
